"Step in the right direction," - Brooke Henderson sees CPKC Women’s Open as confidence boost after struggling season

Brooke Henderson is chasing her 14th LPGA Tour title at the 2025 CPKC Women’s Open and is in contention for the title. Following a great third round, she admitted that playing well has been a huge confidence boost for her.

Henderson has been unable to win another LPGA Tour event since she clinched the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions title in 2023. This year, she has registered only one top-10 result in her 17 LPGA Tour starts.

Speaking on what her performance so far in the 2025 CPKC Women’s Open means to her, the 13-time LPGA Tour winner said,

“Yeah, it has not been a good year so far, out to how I played [in] previous years. This definitely is a step in the right direction. Three solid rounds of golf and just happy to be in the final groups and playing such -- I mean, good golf in front of great crowds. Excited to be here and for what the rest of the season holds, too.”

Brooke Henderson posted rounds of 71 and 66 during her first two days at Mississauga Golf and Country Club. On moving day, she kicked off her round with a birdie on the first hole and a bogey on the second.

The Smiths Falls native shot two more birdies on the front nine on the fourth and the eighth holes. On the back nine, she fired three birdies and a second bogey on the par-3 14th hole.

Henderson closed her third round with a beautiful eagle on the par-4 17th hole and carded 65 in the round. With a total of 11-under 202 across 54 holes, she is currently tied for the lead with Minjee Lee.

Meanwhile, Jeeno Thitikul is tied with Akie Iwai for third place with 8-under. One stroke behind them, Yu Liu and Jeongeun Lee5 are tied for fifth with 7-under each.

Brooke Henderson looks back on her 2018 CPKC Women’s Open victory as she eyes a second win in the tournament

In 2018, Brooke Henderson won the CPKC Women’s Open after putting up a thrilling performance at Wascana Country Club. The victory marked her seventh LPGA Tour title and second win of the 2018 season.

After her third round at the 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Henderson reflected on her victory from seven years ago, saying,

“Winning in 2018 was a huge career highlight. It meant so much to me. It was so special. To be in a position to possibly have that opportunity again is really, really cool.”

While winning the prestigious tournament for a second time would be a great accomplishment for Brooke Henderson, she is also well aware of the tough test ahead.

The two-time major champion noted that there are “many top players” near the top of the leaderboard. Therefore, she acknowledged that she would have to perform spectacularly in her last 18 holes to walk away with the trophy on Sunday.

