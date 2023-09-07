Steve Cohen joins forces with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy by acquiring a team in TGL Golf League

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have found a fourth owner for their planned TGL Golf league. Steve Cohen, who also owns an MLB team, was recently announced to secure the rights for a New York-based franchise and add another team to his sports portfolio.

The planned tech-based team golf league, in association with the PGA Tour, will commence some time in January 2024. Including Steve Cohen, four out of the six teams have found owners.

As per the press release, Steve Cohen, the Chairman and CEO of Point72, and Mike McCarley, CEO of TMRW Sports and TGL, announced that the American hedge fund manager had acquired the New York-based franchise which will be managed by his family office, Cohen Private Ventures.

While speaking to the press, Cohen discussed his association with TMRW Sports and representing the New York-based franchise in the upcoming tech-based league, saying:

"We're excited to partner with TMRW Sports and represent New York as a founding TGL team."

He added:

"As golf continues to grow in popularity, there's a demand for enhanced access to the sport and the world's top players. TGL's primetime schedule will offer an up-close, fast-paced, and innovative take on the sport that will appeal to traditional golf and new fans alike. We're excited to be a part of TGL and build a team that makes New York proud."

Back in 2020, Steve Cohen acquired the rights to the New York Mets, an MLB franchise. He is an entrepreneur and philanthropist, who is involved in multiple non-profit organizations. With his wife Alexander, he started a foundation, whose primary motive is to research Lyme and tickborne disease, named Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation in 2001.

Later in 2015, he founded Cohen Veterans Network and Cohen Veterans Bioscience with the primary goal of mental healthcare and to improve the quality of life for military veterans and their families.

Mike McCarley, in the statement, felt that the addition of New York as a team in the tech-based TGL will add other major markets for the Golf League. He praised Cohen's skillset and willingness to operate, promote, and market the team to NY fans. As per the press release, he said,

"The addition of New York as a TGL team not only continues the success of adding major markets to TGL, but also adds an ownership group with strong ties to other major league teams and fanbases. Steve Cohen's ability and willingness to operate, promote, and market this team to New York fans is a significant step as we build towards the launch of TGL in January."

McCarley was confident that Steve Cohen's New York team, alongside the other three teams announced, would elevate the profile for the TGL Golf league across the globe.

How many teams have been announced in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's planned TGL Golf League?

The new tech-forward league is slated to have six teams. Excluding the recent announcement of a New York-based team, three more team rights have been acquired by some influential leaders in the sports fraternity.

The first team in the TGL Golf League was the Los Angeles Golf Club, which is owned by Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and the Antetokounmpo brothers.

Later on, the Fenway Sports Group was announced to be the owner of the Boston-based franchise. Owners John Henry and Chairman Tom Werner were thrilled to be part of the new tech-based league.

On August 21, Arthur M. Blank was announced to have acquired the rights of an Atlanta-based franchise. He also owns NFL-based Atlanta Falcons and MLS-based Atlanta United.