Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers announce their latest investment in Los Angeles Golf Club: Everything we know so far

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo recently revealed his lastest business venture. Alongside his three brothers, they are investing in the sport of Golf.

On Tuesday afternoon, Giannis Antetokounmpo announced on Instagram that he is investing is the Los Angeles Golf Club. His brothers Thanasis, Kostas and Alex will also be part of the investment group.

The Los Angeles Golf Club is a team in the newly formed TGL. It is a league with the goal of revolutionizing the game of golf.

In the TGL, matches will be played in an arena instead of a course. Members of the PGA tour will compete in teams of three in head-to-head style matchups. It has yet to be announced which pro golfers will be partaking in this up-and-coming project.

TGL is looking to take the game of golf places it has never gone before, and has the star power to do so. The Antetokounmpo brothers are not the only big-name athletes to invest in this project. Other notable founders include tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams.

For those interested in checking out the TGL, their season is expected to begin in January, 2024.

What other companies has Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers invested in?

Like most NBA stars, Giannis Antetokounmpo has dipped into the world of business. The goal is to make sure him and his family are secure long after his playing days are over.

This is not the first time the Antetokounmpo brothers have gone into business together. In fact, they have a trademark for the phrase "Antetokounbros."

Aside from the LA Golf Club, Giannis, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex have multiple business ventures together. One of them being the Antetokounbros Shop. The goal is opening and clothing store with their brand in the Milwaukee area.

Some of their other ventures include Antiode Health and Candy Funhouse. The first is a growing telehealth company, and the other is a candy distributon company based out of Canada.

The LA Golf Club is not the first time these brothers have invested in other sports. They also hold ownership in a pair of franchises. Those being Nashville SC in the MLS, and the MLB's Milwaukee Brewers.

Since growing up in poverty in Greece, the Antetokounmpo have managed to do extremely well for themselves. Along with being a two-time MVP and champion, Giannis has a net worth of $70 million. That number is sure to drastically increase as his NBA career continues.

