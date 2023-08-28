What is Thanasis Antetokounmpo's contract with Milwaukee Bucks? A closer look at Greece forward's salary, duration, and more

This offseason, Thanasis Antetokounmpo was one of the many names on the free agent market. He was not part of the initial frenzy of signings, but when the dust settled from that, he reached an agreement to remain with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Towards the end of July, Thanasis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks agreed on one-year deal for the veteran's minimum. In 2024, the 31-year-old is slated to make just over $2.3 million.

Thanasis is the older brother of Giannis Antetokounmpo, and has been with the Bucks since 2019. The brothers got to share an incredible moment together in 2021 as they were crowned NBA champions.

Despite not playing much, the Bucks have made it a priority to keep Thanasis on the roster. This season, he played in 37 games and averaged 1.4 points and 1.2 rebounds.

Over his four years with Milwaukee, Thanasis has appeared in 162 total games. In that span, he's averaged 2.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists. Some might feel this is a waste of a roster spot, but Thanasis has high value off the court as the brother of the team's franchise cornerstone.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo almost left the Milwaukee Bucks in free agency

While Thanasis Antetokounmpo returned to the Milwaukee Bucks this summer, that almost wasn't the case. The former champion recently opened up on how he almost signed with another Eastern Conference team.

Right now, Thanasis is suiting up for Greece in the FIBA World Cup. During a recent interview, he was asked about his NBA status. It was there he revealed that he almost left the Bucks to sign with the New York Knicks.

"Obviously, Giannis is my brother, and obviously, I love Milwaukee. I love Milwaukee. But at the same time... I want to play. You always want to play and feel important."

Thanasis cited a sit-down conversation with new Bucks coach Adrian Griffin as the thing that kept him in Milwaukee.

"Ultimately, I sat down with the new coach [Adrian Griffin]. During the free agency, I was off in Greece. But I sat down with the new coach and talked with him. He said he appreciates the way I play, he values my game."

Signing with the New York Knicks would have been a homecoming for him as it's where his career began. They drafted him in the second round of the 2014 draft, and he appeared in two games for them before going back to Greece.