"Still can’t believe it" – Justin Thomas celebrates his ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ moment on release day

Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2 was released on Friday, and it features several A-list actors and PGA Tour stars, including Justin Thomas. Following the movie’s premiere, the 16-time PGA Tour star shared a tweet on X, talking about the project and how much he enjoyed being a part of it.Thomas shared several pictures taken on the set of Happy Gilmore 2. He was captured posing with one-time PGA Tour winner Will Zalatoris and Adam Sandler, who plays the lead character. He wrote in the caption,“Happy Gilmore 2 is officially live on @Netflix! Still can’t believe I got to be part of this. Huge thanks to @AdamSandler and the crew for letting us golfers get in on the fun…”Justin Thomas also wrote about Sandler, saying he “ruins the theory of never meet your heroes,” because he was even more pleasant to interact with in person. He thanked the $440 M-worth actor for being amazing and making him feel welcome on set. He then urged his followers to watch the newly released project on Netflix.Happy Gilmore 2 follows the life of a renowned professional golfer who falls off his game and attempts to make a comeback. The original was released in February 1996, and it similarly featured an all-star cast.Besides Thomas, five-time major champion Brooks Koepka, World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler, and Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy also made appearances in the film.Justin Thomas recaps his ‘amazing experience’ at the 2025 Open ChampionshipJustin Thomas takes a shot during the 2025 Open Championship - Image Source: ImagnLast Week, Justin Thomas teed off in the 156-player field at Royal Portrush for the last major of the year, the Open Championship. Following the conclusion of the event, he shared a post on Instagram saying that he had a great time competing against other top stars for the Claret Jug.The two-time major champion posted several pictures of himself on the golf course. He was captured mid-swing, standing with his caddie, and hugging seven-time DP World Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood.The post’s caption read,“What an amazing experience as always here at The Open,&quot; he wrote. &quot;I’m already itching for some more links golf. Congrats on yet another win for Scottie Scheffler, very very impressive stuff!”Justin Thomas made an even par in his final round at the Open Championship after firing six birdies, four bogeys, and a double bogey. He scored a total of 3-under 281 across 72 holes and tied for 34th position with Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, and three other golfers. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler claimed the victory with 17-under.Thomas has won the PGA Championship twice but has yet to clinch an Open Championship title. So far, his best result in the tournament is a tie for 11th, which was in 2019.