Team Europe keep the singles score level at 8-8 after stunning fightback in the 2023 Solheim Cup

After a decent start on day one of the 2023 Solheim Cup, Team Europe made a solid comeback on day two winning two foursome and three fourball matches. They started with a two points deficit to the United States on Saturday, but are now level with scores at 8-8.

On Friday, Team Europe lost all four foursome matches against their counterparts. But in the afternoon fourball matches, they won two and halved two matches.

Expand Tweet

This was followed by a win in the first foursome match of Saturday, thanks to the brilliance of Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda, who defeated Team USA's Lilia Vu and Jennifer Kupcho by a 2-1 margin.

Suzann Pettersen's Team Europe followed their campaign with two consecutive losses in the morning foursome matches. However, in the final foursome match of the 2023 Solheim Cup, Maja Stark and Linn Grant of Team Europe put on a golf masterclass to defeat Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee by a margin of 1.

Team Europe's momentum was carried forward by Charley Hull and Leona Maguire who registered a clutch victory of 4-3 over Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing of Team USA in the first-afternoon fourball match of day two.

Expand Tweet

On Saturday, only the pair of Cheyenne Knight and Angel Yin were victorious for Team USA in the fourball matches. The other three matches were won by Team Europe.

By the end of all the foursome and fourball matches, both Team Europe and Team USA are tied with an 8-8 score. They will be back on Sunday for the final singles matches of the 2023 Solheim Cup.

Suzan Pettersen's side needs just 6 points to retain their trophy and 6.5 points to register an outright third consecutive win over Team USA.

Exploring day two results of the 2023 Solheim Cup

After the conclusion of the first two days of the Solheim Cup at the Finca Cortesin in Andalusia, Spain, Team Europe and Team USA are on level scores at 8-8.

Below are the results of the day 2 matches of the 2023 Solheim Cup:

Day 2 Morning Foursome

Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda (Europe) vs. Lilia Vu and Jennifer Kupcho (US)

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory - 2 & 1

Leona Maguire and Anna Nordqvist (Europe) vs. Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang (US)

Winner - United States

Margin of Victory - 1 up

Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall (Europe) vs. Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz (US)

Winner - United States

Margin of Victory - 5 & 3

Maja Stark and Linn Grant (Europe) vs. Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee (US)

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory - 1 up

Day 2 Afternoon Fourball

Charley Hull and Leona Maguire (Europe) vs. Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing (US)

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory - 4 & 3

Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall (Europe) vs. Cheyenne Knight and Angel Yin (US)

Winner - United States

Margin of Victory - 2 up

Madelene Sagström and Emily Pedersen (Europe) vs. Rose Zhang and Andrea Lee (US)

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory - 2 & 1

Carlota Ciganda and Linn Grant (Europe) vs. Danielle Kang and Lilia Vu (US)

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory - 2 & 1

The 2023 Solheim Cup final day's play begins at 10:10 a.m. BST. The details of the first singles match have not been released yet.