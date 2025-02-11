"Thank God they made it affordable": Fans react to LIV team Cleeks GC's latest business partnership

LIV Golf team Cleeks GC just announced an exciting collaboration with fashion designer Martin Key. The team has launched their 'Weekend' bag priced at $4800 USD.

NUCLR Golf posted about this association between Cleeks GC and Martin Key. The publication also posted the promotional pictures featuring the LIV Golf team members Richard Bland, Adrian Meronk, Frederick Kjettrup and captain Martin Kaymer. All the golfers were sporting white shirts and brown trousers while carrying their latest bag.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans have thronged the comment section to give their opinions on the latest partnership. Most of them believed that the bag was costly and chose multiple ways of conveying that, including sarcasm and straight up honesty.

"$4800? Thank god they made it affordable"

Expand Tweet

"only if there’s 5 grand cash in large bills inside" one fan said.

"LIV golf has lost touch with reality but it’s ok, they’ve got money," another added.

"I’d love to know at what point they thought “yeh, 4,800 is a great price point!”"

Expand Tweet

"wow so cheap! can't wait to get" one fan wrote.

"Imagine being a kid golfer in a foreign land in which Liv is coming to “grow the game” your favorite “team” is the Cleeks and a cleek says to the child “ for only $4800 you can have a bag just like me” Liv was never about growing the game," another stated.

Cleeks GC is the latest LIV Golf team to announce a new partnership this season.

"This weekend bag is more than just an accessory": Cleeks GC captain Martin Kaymer

LIV Golf team Cleeks GC announced their new partnership with fashion designer Martin Key on Tuesday. Their recently launched 'weekend' bag is handcrafted in Italy according to their press release.

Expand Tweet

The sleek leather bag with natural milled pebble grain is green in colour with gold detailing. It also features 18K gold-plated pullers. Orange leather and brown twill have been used to make the interior of the luxury bag.

Captain Martin Kaymer explained how the tradition and innovation align with his team Cleeks GC's values in the official press release.

"At Cleeks Golf Club, we honor the traditions of golf while embracing a modern approach to the game and lifestyle. This weekend bag is more than just an accessory; it represents our dedication to quality, heritage, and a refined sense of style that we carry on and off the course. It reflects the distinct identity of Cleeks Golf Club, setting us apart from the rest and offering something truly unique," he said.

The 'weekend' bag was made for sophistication as well as practical use. It is currently priced at $4800.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback