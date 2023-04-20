"That would be incredible for him"- Matt Fitzpatrick competing to win the Zurich Classic to earn his brother a PGA Tour card 

After a phenomenal victory at the RBC Heritage, Matt Fitzpatrick joined the Zurich Classic alongside his younger brother Alex Fitzpatrick. His brother is making his way through the Challenge Tour to earn a spot on the PGA Tour.
Interestingly, if the Fitzpatrick boys win the Zurich Classic on Sunday, they would be awarded a check of $2.3 million and two years' exemption to play on the PGA Tour.
Although the exemption is not favorable for Matt as he is already playing on the Tour, it could definitely be career-changing for his younger brother, Alex. The world No.8 spoke about it in an interview with CNN and said:
"That would be incredible for him, there’s no doubt about that. We know what’s at stake and we know what possibilities there are if he does well and, hopefully, we can do that."
Alex Fitzpatrick helped his brother win the US Amateur Championship in 2013 by serving as his caddie. The win earned Matt an exemption for next year's US Open and now he has the perfect opportunity to return the favor and earn a PGA Tour card for his brother.
Zurich Classic past winners
The Zurich Classic started in 1938 with Harry Cooper winning the first trophy of the event. It was an individual event until it was turned into a team event in 2017. Cameron Smith and Jonas Blixit won the first-team tournament.
Here's a list of all the previous winners of the Zurich Classic:
