"That would be incredible for him"- Matt Fitzpatrick competing to win the Zurich Classic to earn his brother a PGA Tour card 

After a phenomenal victory at the RBC Heritage, Matt Fitzpatrick joined the Zurich Classic alongside his younger brother Alex Fitzpatrick. His brother is making his way through the Challenge Tour to earn a spot on the PGA Tour.

Interestingly, if the Fitzpatrick boys win the Zurich Classic on Sunday, they would be awarded a check of $2.3 million and two years' exemption to play on the PGA Tour.

Although the exemption is not favorable for Matt as he is already playing on the Tour, it could definitely be career-changing for his younger brother, Alex. The world No.8 spoke about it in an interview with CNN and said:

"That would be incredible for him, there’s no doubt about that. We know what’s at stake and we know what possibilities there are if he does well and, hopefully, we can do that."

Alex Fitzpatrick helped his brother win the US Amateur Championship in 2013 by serving as his caddie. The win earned Matt an exemption for next year's US Open and now he has the perfect opportunity to return the favor and earn a PGA Tour card for his brother.

Zurich Classic past winners

The Zurich Classic started in 1938 with Harry Cooper winning the first trophy of the event. It was an individual event until it was turned into a team event in 2017. Cameron Smith and Jonas Blixit won the first-team tournament.

Here's a list of all the previous winners of the Zurich Classic:

2022: Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele

2021: Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith

2020: Canceled due to the COVID-19

2019: Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm

2018: Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy

2017: Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith

2016: Brian Stuard

2015: Justin Rose

2014: Noh Seung-yul

2013: Billy Horschel

2012: Jason Dufner

2011: Bubba Watson

2010: Jason Bohn

2009: Jerry Kelly

2008: Andrés Romero

2007: Nick Watney

2006: Chris Couch

2005: Tim Petrovic

2004: Vijay Singh

2003: Steve Flesch

2002: K. J. Choi

2001: David Toms

2000: Carlos Franco

1999: Carlos Franco

1998: Lee Westwood

1997: Brad Faxon

1996: Scott McCarron

1995: Davis Love III

1994: Ben Crenshaw

1993: Mike Standly

1992: Chip Beck

1991: Ian Woosnamx

1990: David Frost

1989: Tim Simpson

1988: Chip Beck

1987: Ben Crenshaw

1986: Calvin Peete

1985: Seve Ballesteros

1984: Bob Eastwood

1983: States Bill Rogers

1982: Scott Hoch

1981: Tom Watson

1980: Tom Watson

1979: Hubert Green

1978: Lon Hinkle

1977: Jim Simons

1976: Larry Ziegler

1975: Billy Casper

1974: Lee Trevino

1973: Jack Nicklaus

1972: Gary Player

1971: Frank Beard

1970: Miller Barber

1969: Larry Hinson

1968: George Archer

1967: George Knudson

1966: Frank Beard

1965: Dick Mayer

1964: Mason Rudolph

1963: Bo Wininger

1962: Bo Wininger

1961: Doug Sanders

1960: Dow Finsterwald

1959: Bill Collins

1958: Billy Casper

1949–1957: No tournament

1948: Bob Hamilton

1947: No tournament

1946: Byron Nelson

1945: Byron Nelson

1944: Sammy Byrd

1943: No tournament

1942: Lloyd Mangrum

1941: Henry Picard

1940: Jimmy Demaret

1939: Henry Picard

1938: Harry Cooper

