"That's never the way to play well" - Justin Rose keeping Ryder Cup pressure at bay as deadline nears

Eleven-time PGA Tour winner Justin Rose is competing in the ongoing FedEx St. Jude Championship and is off to a great start. After his round, he revealed that he would like to make the Ryder Cup team, but he’s not thinking too much about it, as he would like to keep the pressure off.

Ad

A reporter at TPC Southwind asked Rose if he was trying to play well in the tournament because he had the Ryder Cup at the back of his mind. Rose replied:

“You always want to show form. I can still qualify for the team by right, which would always be nice. I'm in eighth position. I'd like to be top 6 to not have to rely on a pick. But I feel like I'm in a good spot. I'm not really putting pressure on myself with the Ryder Cup. I feel like that's never the way to play well. So no, I'm not really thinking about that at all, if I'm honest.”

Ad

Trending

Should Justin Rose make the European Ryder Cup team this year, it wouldn’t be his first time. He has competed in six Ryder Cup tournaments in the past and has helped Europe claim the title four times.

With only a few weeks left before the 2025 Ryder Cup team members are selected, the 11-time DP World Tour winner is determined to play his best in the postseason playoff events. He said that it would also be a “big goal” for him to make the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings and play at the Tour Championship in East Lake.

Ad

Justin Rose says he’s ‘obviously delighted’ with his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship despite sickness

Justin Rose headed into his opening round at TPC Southwind, recovering from a bug that put him under the weather. However, he fired up the leaderboard and landed at T3 at the end of the day.

Ad

During the previous press conference at TPC Southwind, the Johannesburg native acknowledged that he was pleased with how the round went.

“Yeah, obviously delighted with the start. Felt well today, felt good today. Got a lot of rest yesterday, which was the focus. Must have picked something up traveling over to the States and maybe it took a couple days to manifest, but yeah, Monday night and Tuesday wasn't really feeling great,” he said.

Ad

Rose felt too sick to practice at the course and only got the chance to warm up at the range before the tournament began. However, he said he knew how to get around the golf course without having played it and was happy with the results.

Justin Rose went bogey-free on the front nine and shot his only bogey of the day on the par-4 13th hole. He fired seven birdies across 18 holes and carded 6-under 64 at the end of the round. Two spots behind the lead, he is tied for third place with Harry Hall and Bud Cauley.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More