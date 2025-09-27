"That's terrible"; "wtf?" - Fans react in shock as Jake Knapp's girlfriend Makena White passes away

Tragedy has unfortunarely struck for Jake Knapp as his girlfriend recently passed away. Fans online reacted to the sudden tragedy and sent their condolences to the one-time PGA Tour winner.

On September 26, NUCLR Golf shared a tweet on X which confirmed the demise of Knapp’s girlfriend, Makena White. The post revealed that White passed away earlier this week and the news was shared on her Instagram page by one of her close friends.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF Jake Knapp’s girlfriend Makena White passed away earlier this week. An announcement was shared on her Instagram page in the last hour.

One shocked fan reacted to the news in a tweet that read:

“D*mn, that's terrible. I enjoyed her chiming in here on X when she did. Prayers to her and her love ones. 💔🥺”

“Wtf??? Wow, RIP. What's going on?” another fan penned.

Other fans began to share fond memories of meeting her at tournaments and having wholesome interactions with her. They also praised her for being present to support Jake Knapp during his games.

One fan wrote:

“I’m absolutely gutted for her, her family, Jake, and anyone involved. She took a picture of my friends and I at the Cognizant and was a wonderful presence. RIP. Devastating.”

Another fan added:

“How horrible! Being a big Jake fan, I ran into her at the Players while following him, and read her tweets here. That’s just so unbelievably sad.”

“There is nothing any of us can say that will take away the pain. Stay strong Jake!! That is what Makenna would have wanted,” one user empathized.

“Terrible and tragic news 🥺 Prayers going out for Jake and all Makena’s friends and family ❤️ 🙏🙏🙏” another fan added.

Fans react to the demise of Jake Knapp’s girlfriend _ Images via X/@AMelodicto9531

Jake Knapp’s girlfriend died at the age of 28. In the announcement released, no cause of death was disclosed. The late McMaster University alumna’s friend urged her fans to donate to Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic or the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund if they wanted to support her family in any way.

Makena White’s last post was a tribute to Jake Knapp

The last Instagram post Makena White shared before her tragic demise was a heartwarming tribute to Jake Knapp. The late medical sales rep shared a picture carousel of herself and Knapp exchanging hugs, kisses, and walking hand in hand during tournaments.

She wrote in the caption:

“Year 2 of first fairway hugs & watching you live out your dreams 🫶🏼 Second season in the books — forever grateful to be on this walk with you, here’s to many many many more! I looooove you sweet boy, you make it so dang easy to be proud 💛”

Knapp and his late girlfriend Makena White _ Image vi a Instagram/@makenawhite91

In one slide, the couple was captured hugging each other at Vidantaworld. In another, they shared a passionate kiss on the greens.

Back in July, White also shared a carousel of memories with Knapp. She was photographed posing with him on the course and in the caption, she wrote that she “skipped around Scotland” while watching Jake Knapp compete in tournaments.

