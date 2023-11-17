The 2023 RSM Classic weather update: Will rain delays continue on Friday at Sea Island in Georgia?

The opening round of the RSM Classic experienced a couple of rain delays and an early suspension. The play started an hour late and was then halted at 1:45 pm ET for two and a half hours. It was eventually suspended at 5:17 pm ET due to darkness.

The first round of the RSM Classic will resume on Friday, November 17, at 8 a.m. ET and the second round will begin at 9:15 a.m. ET. While Sea Island witnessed rain on Thursday, the second day is expected to be comparatively better.

As per the PGA Tour's official forecast, only 0.5–0.7 inches of downpour are expected on Friday.

There is an expectation of moderate to heavy rain in the afternoon, but it will become scattered after that. There is a forecast for thunderstorms as well, but the intensity won't be threatening. The winds will blow from the northeast between 10 and 16 mph, with gusts of 18 and 22 mph.

The conditions for the final two rounds at the RSM Classic look better, with fewer chances of rain. The temperature is expected to be in the mid-seventies throughout the week.

Who is leading at the 2023 RSM Classic after the first day?

The first round of the RSM Classic 2023 was delayed due to critical weather conditions and then suspended early due to darkness. After an incomplete first round of the event, Eric Cole, Cameron Young, and Davis Thompson took the joint lead by one shot.

All three teed off at the Plantation Course of Sea Island and completed all 18 holes, finishing the day at 66. While Thompson and Young shot a bogey-free first round, Cole holed eight birdies and had two bogeys after the first day.

Cole is also a strong candidate for the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. Thus, a good finish at the season finale event can help him strengthen his chances further.

Matt Kuchar, Ludvig Aberg, and Ricky Barnes were tied for fourth place at 5-under. Kuchar played the first round at the Seaside Course and shot a bogey-free 5-under 65. Aberg and Barnes played a bogey-free round at the Plantation Course. The 24-year-old Swede was at 3-under after 17 holes but sank an eagle on the final hole to tie for fourth.

Ben Carr, Peter Kuest, and Nicholas Lindheim also hold the fourth spot but have yet to complete all the holes before the play was called off on Thursday. Carr and Kuest are through 17 holes, while Lindheim played 13 holes on the opening day.

Russell Knox (Seaside), Tommy Gainey (Seaside), Robert Streb (Seaside), Greyson Sigg (Seaside), and Brendon Todd (Plantation Course) were tied for tenth after shooting 68 in the opening round of the RSM Classic.

Scott Harrington (SS), Ben Kohles (SS), Austin Eckroat (PL), Harry Higgs (PL), and Mackenzie Hughes (PL) were also two shots off the lead but had yet to finish their first round.

For many players, their PGA Tour cards are at stake at the RSM Classic, as it is the final event in the FedEx Cup fall, marking the end of the 2022-23 season.