"The American version of Rory McIlroy" - Fans react to Max Homa calling the Elon Musk-owned X "an awful place"

Max Homa has made a lot of news for his harsh criticism of the X platform. Homa is presently competing in the John Deere Classic, and during the press conference following the first round, he was asked why he left the platform.

The golfer responded with a scathing reply, explaining how X was a very terrible aspect of his life. Notably, Elon Musk acquired Twitter in October 2022 for reportedly $44 billion and rebranded it as X.

During the conference, Homa explained by stating,

"Twitter or X is an awful, awful place. It took me a while to catch on to how impactful that can be and how much of a waste of energy."

Following this, Homa went on to explain the time when he wasn't performing well in his game, and on X, people told him to go die. He added,

"I don't know if it's the gambling world or whatnot. I'm happy they can do it, but it seems fun as hell in golf, but you get people, people say some bad, bad things. People tell you, you should die on the internet…."

Max Homa mentioned that it's a "safe haven" for people who like trolling others and are toxic.

"Yeah, it's a safe haven for a******s, for lack of a better term. Sorry, PGA Tour.”

NUCLR Golf shared this on their X account and asked followers what they thought of Homa's statement. In the comments section of this post, fans went all out to criticize the golfer. One netizen even suggested that Homa is simply an American version of Rory McIlroy.

"The American version of Rory McIlroy."

Apart from this, the fans called out Homa to be soft for doing this thing. Here are a few comments,

"Soft af," one fan stated.

"Max literally spent years becoming popular by ripping people on Twitter," another fan pointed out.

"So Max is soft, got it," one fan stated.

"Guy made a name for himself torching people on Twitter, and now can’t take criticism when his game falls off the map. So soft," one fan exclaimed.

"Says the guy who would just roast people daily," another fan pointed out.

Max Homa tells how he feels good even after a forgettable season

PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Max Homa's 2025 has not been his best year. The golfer is still hunting for his first season win, as he has missed the cut in multiple tournaments. Homa has yet to finish in the top ten, but something else in his life is making him feel good. During the same news conference, the golfer discussed how his children have made his life better.

"It's just one of those things I've been super lucky with, especially with the kids. It always puts things in perspective. I haven't had a very fun year and a half, so when you get a bunch of kids coming up, excited to get your name on their hat, at least it makes you feel good inside," said Homa.

Max Homa, currently competing in the John Deere Classic, has a total score of 6 under par, and he is tied for fourth place.

