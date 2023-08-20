"The biggest loser there is" - Max Homa on bystander who interrupted his putt for a $3 bet

Max Homa was interrupted by a bystander in the crowd during his 17th-hole birdie attempt at the ongoing 2023 BMW Championship. Although the golfer managed to putt the ball comfortably for a birdie, he yelled at the male spectator after the shot.

Speaking on the same issue, Homa revealed that the same guy first interrupted his playing partner for the third round, Chris Kirk, when he missed a 17-feet birdie putt. However, when the California-born was gearing up for his attempt, the guy shouted 'pull it', which made him furious resulting in an exchange of words.

Max Homa described the fan as "probably drunk" and the "biggest loser". He was quoted by Golf Digest as saying about the incident:

"There was a probably drunk, I hope for his case, or else he's just the biggest loser there is. But he was cheering and yelling at Chris [Kirk] for missing his putt short, and he kept yelling that he had…"

Max Homa revealed that at first, he called the bystander a "clown". Later on, he stated that one of the men from the group shared that it was merely a $3 bet for which he shouted. However, his caddie, Joe Greiner, went on to the guy and started yelling at him.

"One of them had $3 for me to make mine, and I got to the back of my backstroke, and he yelled, 'pull it' pretty loud, and I made it right in the middle. And then I just started yelling at him, and then Joe [Greiner, his caddie] yelled at him," Homa said.

The six-time PGA Tour title winner wasn't sure about what his caddie yelled. But he mentioned that the way the bystander yelled at Chris Kirk was rude.

"I don't know what Joe yelled. He was a lot meaner, I think. It just was, I don't know. Long day, I guess. Hope he has a nice night, but it just sucks when that happens, but I was happy I made it. It was rude what he did to Chris," Max Homa added.

Where does Max Homa stand on the 2023 BMW Championship leaderboard after the third round?

The 32-year-old golfer had a tough day at work on Saturday. After registering the course record on the prior day, he shot a forgettable 1 over par 71 in the third round at the Olympia Fields North Course. This resulted in him slipping from the solo first to solo fourth on the leaderboard after the end of the day.

Max Homa's performance at the 2023 BMW Championship was commendable in the first two rounds, especially the record second round. On Thursday, the golfer shot a 2 under 68 and followed it with an 8 under 62 on Friday.

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open Champion, who stands in sixth rank in the FedEx Cup rankings, would be hoping for a solid comeback in the fourth round and earn some valuable points before proceeding to the final playoff event, the 2023 Tour Championship.

Max Homa is paired with the 2023 The Open Champion Brian Harman, who happens to be just one stroke ahead of him. They are scheduled to tee off at 01:39 p.m. ET, on Sunday, in the 2023 BMW Championship.