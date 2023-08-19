“One spicy meatball!”: Golf fans describe Max Homa’s incredible swing in less than 3 words

Max Homa had a blistering second day at the Olympia Fields North Course in the ongoing BMW Championship. He registered the best course record of 8 under 62 in any PGA Tour or major event.

Fans just loved Homa's swings at the ongoing FedEx Cup playoff event. The PGA Tour shared a post on Twitter and asked fans to describe his swing in just three words.

One fan wrote:

"One spicy meatball!"

Another fan described Max Homa's swing as 'Smooth and Simple'. While some called it 'Smooth like butter'.

Here are some of the top comments from fans on Twitter:

He started his second round at the Olympia Fields North Course with a birdie and followed it with two consecutive birdies on the fourth and fifth holes. By the end of his play, he had carded ten birdies and two bogeys to get to a score of 8 under 62.

For the third round of the BMW Championship, Max Homas is paired with second-ranked golfer Chris Kirk, and the duo is scheduled to tee off at 1:50 p.m. ET.

Where is Max Homa projected to finish on the FedEx Cup rankings after the BMW Championship?

The California-born golfer entered the second playoff event in sixth place on the FedEx Cup rankings with 2,451 points. However, when he finishes on top after the end of the second round, he is projected to jump to the first spot.

As per the official PGA Tour website, if Max Homa wins the BMW Championship, he will earn 2,000 points and will end up with a total of 4,451.273 points.

Here are the top 15 in the projected FedEx Cup rankings:

1 - Max Homa

2 - Scottie Scheffler

3 - Jon Rahm

4 - Rory McIlroy

5 - Lucas Glover

6 - Patrick Cantlay

7 - Brian Harman

8 - Chris Kirk

9 - Viktor Hovland

10 - Wyndham Clark

11 - Rickie Fowler

12 - Tommy Fleetwood

13 - Keegan Bradley

14 - Xander Schauffele

15 - Russell Henley

How to watch the ongoing BMW Championship?

Fans can watch the entire second FedEx Cup playoff event on the Golf Channel and CBS Channel. They can also watch the event on PGA Tour LIVE and digitally stream it on Paramount+.

Here is the watch schedule for the weekend's play of the 2023 BMW Championship:

Saturday, Round 3

Broadcast:

09:15 a.m. to 06:00 p.m. - PGA Tour Live:

12:00 p.m. to 02:00 p.m. - Golf Channel

02:00 p.m. to 06:00 p.m. - CBS

Live digital streaming:

03:00 p.m. to 06:00 p.m. - Paramount+

Radio:

01:00 pm. to 06:00 p.m. - PGA Tour Radio

Sunday, Round 4

Broadcast:

09:15 a.m. to 06:00 p.m. - PGA Tour Live

01:00 p.m. to 03:00 p.m. - Golf Channel

03:00 p.m. to 06:00 p.m. - CBS

Live digital streaming:

02:00 p.m. to 06:00 p.m. - Paramount+

Radio:

01:00 pm. to 06:00 p.m. - PGA Tour Radio

More details on the ongoing BMW Championship will be updated as the tournament moves on the weekend's play.