"The block party is over guys" - Fans react to Michael Block firing an opening round 77 at The Open Championship Final Qualifying

Michael Block became a household name overnight with his remarkable performance at the 2023 PGA Championship. He had achieved his best finish at the competition, finishing 16th, and brought home the largest cheque of his career.

Within a few days, Block had become an internet sensation. Fans have high hopes for the rising star, but he failed to qualify for the US Open last week.

Michael Block is now trying to qualify for The Open Championship. He competed in the opening round of the final qualification of the major event on Tuesday, July 4, and fired +5, 77. He currently sits at T49, with 18 holes remaining to be played by the golfer.

The NUCLR Golf shared the news on its Twitter account with a caption saying:

"Michael Block fires an opening round of +5, 77 at Final Qualifying for The Open Championship. Is currently T49."

Fans jumped into the comments section to say that his show is over now. They wrote:

"The block party is over guys, just don’t give him unnecessary attention and let him improve in peace."

"The block party is over guys, just don't give him unnecessary attention and let him improve in peace."

"The Block Party is quickly becoming more tired than the Vardy Party. Be nice to just see this guy next year at the PGA and leave it at that."

Patrick Ess 🫐



"The Block Party is quickly becoming more tired than the Vardy Party. Be nice to just see this guy next year at the PGA and leave it at that."

"Blocks moment was short lived."

"Maybe it's time for new clubs."

While others commented:

"Crazy how quick people flipped on this dude."

People also took a jibe at him saying:

"Just as good as Rory, just not as long."

"If only he had Rory’s distance."

After competing with Rory McIlroy at the 2023 PGA Championship, Michael Block said that if he had McIlroy's length, he would have been the best golfer in the world.

On Bob Menery's podcast "Ripper Magoo", Block said:

"Oh my god! What I would shoot from where Rory hits, it would be stupid. I think one of the best players in the world."

He added:

"If I had that stupid length, I all that all day, my why, my iron game, wedge game around the greens am I putting is, is world-class."

"I am here to qualify for the Open" - Michael Block said ahead of the qualification round

Michael Block has his eyes on the major event. Ahead of the start of the qualification round, the American Pro Club told the media:

"I am here to qualify for the Open. That's 100% why I am here. I am not here to have fun. I am away from my club, away from my family and that is to qualify."

The Open Championship qualification round is underway at Dundonald, Royal Cinque Ports, Royal Porthcawl, and West Lancashire.

Several of the top-ranked golfers have been trying their best to earn a spot in the major tournament.

Graeme McDowell and Sergio Garcia have been playing at West Lancashire alongside Jason Kokrak, while their fellow LIV golfers Anirban Lahiri and Laurie Canter joined the field at Royal Porthcawl.

