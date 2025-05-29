"The craziest thing" - Justin Rose narrates a 10-year-old story to $240M-worth NBA at the Memorial Tournament

Justin Rose and Steph Curry played a round of golf at the Memorial Tournament Pro-Am this week, where Rose told Curry a 10-year old story of how the NBA superstar inspired him during a difficult moment in a tournament.

Reportedly, Rose and Curry had bumped into each other in May 2015, possibly in San Francisco. Walking down at Muirfield together on Wednesday (May 28), the ace golfer asked the $240M-worth Curry (as per Celebrity Net Worth) whether he remembered it, to which Curry replied in the affirmative.

However, that wasn't all to the story. Justin Rose told Steph Curry that he had seen Curry play at the NBA playoffs the week before:

"The craziest thing was the week before, we watched you guys play in New Orleans. The ball wasn't going in for you but you just kept shooting, kept running the process, kept shooting and then you lit it up towards the end of the game. Won the game obviously, the playoff game."

The NBA icon's performance and approach impacted Rose, so much so that during a tough situation at the 2015 Zurich Classic, his caddy Mark 'Fooch' Fulcher reminded Rose of Curry's game play to keep him motivated.

"And then I was playing the final round with Fooch, my caddie Fooch. And I started the round, we were right in contention, the putts weren't falling and he was like, 'Hey remember Steph. Just stay in your lane. Stay focused, keep shooting, be free.'," Rose said.

The reminder worked, as Justin Rose went on to win the Zurich Classic by one stroke, ahead of Cameron Tringale that year. Incidentally, he ran into Steph Curry the very next week as he recalled:.

"Guess what? The putts started falling towards the end of the round. I won the tournament. So, and then literally next week, I bumped into you on the street. The world works in mysterious ways,"

How did Justin Rose perform in Round 1 of the Memorial Tournament?

Justin Rose at the 2025 Memorial Tournament (Source: Getty)

Justin Rose had a disastrous start to his campaign at the Memorial Tournament this week. He had begun his opening round on Thursday (May 29) on a high note.

After a bogey on the par-4 3rd hole, Rose posted three consecutive birdies on the 4th, 5th and 6th holes. However, his form went downhill, hitting three bogeys and two double bogeys in the next 12 holes.

Overall, the golfer carded three birdies, four bogeys and two double bogeys to close his day at 6-over 78. He's ranked T65 in the ongoing Round 1. Ben Griffin is leading the round with a total score of 7-under at the time of writing.

