Steph Curry puts $110,959,223 teammate in all-time clutch conversation with ultimate compliment

Even during his offseason, Steph Curry is always asked about basketball. The Golden State Warriors and Curry did not survive the 2025 NBA playoffs. In the second round, the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Warriors. The two-time MVP has been accessible ever since and is currently content with his leisure time.

While Curry has a lot of free time, he’s included in the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, on Thursday, May 29. Before that, the Warriors star went to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Pro-Am on Wednesday.

While on the course, Curry was asked which NBA player — past or present — he’d trust to take a potential game-winning shot. The Warriors star did not hesitate to mention six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler as his choice.

"Right now, Jimmy Butler," the 11-time All-Star said.

Butler is one of the best performers in clutch situations in the league. In the Warriors’ playoff series against the Houston Rockets in the first round, the All-Star forward showed what he can do during important in-game moments.

In Game 4, he led Golden State to a 109-106 win over Houston, scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Warriors fans had firsthand experience of what it’s like having the $111 million star on the roster. They now have two clutch players, including Curry. The former Davidson guard has grown into one of the best clutch players in the league.

With Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler, the Warriors could be a threat next season.

Steph Curry to return to celebrity golf tournament

Because of the Warriors' early playoff exit, Steph Curry has had enough time to work on his golf swing. This helped his preparation for his return to the Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament.

It was announced Tuesday by the American Century Championship that Curry will participate in this year’s tournament, July 11–13, at Edgewood Tahoe. The last time he was part of the event was in 2023, when he won the competition.

It’s reported Curry will return with his brother, Seth, and father, Dell.

According to reports, the Kelce brothers, Jason and Travis, will team up in the tournament. Also, San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle is set to participate for the first time.

Other well-known figures joining Curry are NFL legend Peyton Manning, former Alabama coach Nick Saban, Ohio State coach Ryan Day, Larry Fitzgerald and Michelle Wie-West.

