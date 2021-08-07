"The day India learned golf": Twitter salutes Aditi Ashok's stellar performance at the Olympics

Aditi Ashok's quest to win India's first medal in golf ended in disappointment after she finished the event in 4th position. The Bengaluru golfer came into Day 3, ranked 2nd in the competition.
However, resurgent performances from Inami Mone and Lydia Ko meant that the Indian had to settle for a 4th place finish. Here's more on what happened during the event.
Aditi Ashok misses out on an Olympic medal
Aditi Ashok's performance until Round 3 was exceptional. She was even in contention for gold earlier today. However, golf is an unpredictable sport and more often than not, it is tough to predict a winner till the last hole is putted.
Aditi is ranked 200th in the world, but her performance at the Games had Lydia Ko and Nelly Korda worried. The heavy favorites had to put in their best efforts to grab a place on the podium.
Aditi Ashok's overall performance has been terrific. For the first time, an Indian golfer has been making headlines for a brilliant performance at the Olympics. Aditi still has a long way to go. The Indian's performance at the Olympics is definitely a great start for the rise of golf in India.
Fans react to Aditi Ashok's stellar run at the Olympics
Throughout the 4 days, Aditi Ashok's performance forced many Indians to watch golf. India has never seen a golfer rise to the occasion at the Olympics. However, Aditi Ashok's performance has given fans a new reason to start following the sport.
The golfer would have wanted to finish on the podium, but she can keep her head held high nonetheless. Her performance had the entire nation believe that golf could help India win a medal, which in itself is a great achievement.
