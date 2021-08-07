"The day India learned golf": Twitter salutes Aditi Ashok's stellar performance at the Olympics

Aditi Ashok's quest to win India's first medal in golf ended in disappointment after she finished the event in 4th position. The Bengaluru golfer came into Day 3, ranked 2nd in the competition.

However, resurgent performances from Inami Mone and Lydia Ko meant that the Indian had to settle for a 4th place finish. Here's more on what happened during the event.

Not only that, but she also made a whole nation wake up early on Saturday morning to watch golf! 🏌️‍♀️👏



We are proud of you, take a bow! ❤️🇮🇳



(2/2) #AditiAshok #Golf #Tokyo2020 #Olympics #IND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ZlnlmdcJYw — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 7, 2021

Aditi Ashok misses out on an Olympic medal

Aditi Ashok's performance until Round 3 was exceptional. She was even in contention for gold earlier today. However, golf is an unpredictable sport and more often than not, it is tough to predict a winner till the last hole is putted.

Aditi is ranked 200th in the world, but her performance at the Games had Lydia Ko and Nelly Korda worried. The heavy favorites had to put in their best efforts to grab a place on the podium.

Aditi Ashok's overall performance has been terrific. For the first time, an Indian golfer has been making headlines for a brilliant performance at the Olympics. Aditi still has a long way to go. The Indian's performance at the Olympics is definitely a great start for the rise of golf in India.

Fans react to Aditi Ashok's stellar run at the Olympics

Throughout the 4 days, Aditi Ashok's performance forced many Indians to watch golf. India has never seen a golfer rise to the occasion at the Olympics. However, Aditi Ashok's performance has given fans a new reason to start following the sport.

The golfer would have wanted to finish on the podium, but she can keep her head held high nonetheless. Her performance had the entire nation believe that golf could help India win a medal, which in itself is a great achievement.

Excellent composure & perseverance shown by @aditigolf throughout the last 4 days. Ranked 200th at the start of #Tokyo2020 to finishing fourth at the #Olympics, an absolutely incredible performance!You have made the whole country proud today! I’m a fan for life ! — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 7, 2021

Well played, Aditi Ashok! One more daughter of India makes her mark!



You have taken Indian golfing to new heights by today's historic performance. You have played with immense calm and poise. Congratulations for the impressive display of grit and skills. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2021

This is the best ever Indian performance in the Olympics.



Ranked 200 in the world, finish 4th in the biggest event of the sport, #AditiAshok you are a gem 💎#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/9C61GbCjrd — Hari Priya CR (@cr_hariPriya) August 7, 2021

When the 200th ranked player ends up in fourth place, it's an unbelievable achievement. 2mm off in that putt from a medal. So proud of you Aditi Ashok. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) August 7, 2021

India’s 🇮🇳 1st woman golfer

to finish 4th at Olympics Games!



Aditi Ashok, deserves a standing ovation for her exemplary performance at #Tokyo2020.



You played consistently well, had us holding our breath till the end @aditigolf !



You created history, best wishes ahead. pic.twitter.com/ZirJgzcgFw — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 7, 2021

Aditi Ashok, you missed the Olympic medal by a whisker but you have finished at 4th spot at #Tokyo2020 !

We are proud of your achievement @aditigolf and best wishes for your future journey!#Cheer4India 🇮🇳 https://t.co/QUaeNVAJRu pic.twitter.com/tBRN3narYI — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 7, 2021

Well played, Aditi Ashok ❤💪😊👍



You have taken Indian golfing to new heights by today's historic performance finish with Top 4 out of 60 player, we really proud 💐💐❤😊💪👍@Cheer4india pic.twitter.com/71WgR45cXx — ARJUN KUMAR PATRA (@arjunpatra977) August 7, 2021

Was amazing to see on my TL so many, who don’t understand golf, like me, following every move made by Aditi Ashok while scrambling whatever little they could of the rules & regulations. Will miss this collective sigh of disbelief/ecstasy from tomorrow. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) August 7, 2021

Quite possibly one of the best performance ever by an Indian athlete @aditigolf! Left out of the podium by just one stroke. What a phenomenal performance! 🙌 Definitely deserves more attention and credit ❤️🇮🇳 — Anisha Dutta (@A2D2_) August 7, 2021

#AditiAshok

Well done

Well played Aditi Ashok.



4th Position in a Golf game.

The nation is proud of you.#AditiAshok pic.twitter.com/GSzyhLMWXl — बेरोजगार manish (@manishmahera4) August 7, 2021

🏌️‍♀️𝚆𝚘𝚛𝚕𝚍 𝚗𝚘. 𝟸𝟶𝟶 ➡️ 𝟜𝕥𝕙 𝕒𝕥 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕆𝕝𝕪𝕞𝕡𝕚𝕔𝕤



Aditi Ashok narrowly missed out on a medal for India 💔

Incredible effort throughout the tournament. India is proud of your efforts in Tokyo 💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #Cheer4India @WeAreTeamIndia @aditigolf pic.twitter.com/6NuZhR09zA — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 7, 2021

Aditi joins a select group of Indian athletes to finish 4th at an individual event at the #Olympics, that includes

1960 Milkha Singh

1984 PT Usha

2000 Gurcharan Singh

2004 Paes/ Bhupathi

2012 Joydeep Karmakar

2016 Abhinav Bindra, Dipa Karmakar, Sania Mirza/Rohan Bopanna pic.twitter.com/ZWhIQAvEpm — Chintan Buch (@chintanjbuch) August 7, 2021

Medal or not, golf in India is better now than before she began the olympics



Thank you Aditi Ashok



🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽 — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) August 7, 2021

Congratulations Aditi Ashok for finishing fourth in the Olympic Golf event at #Tokyo2020 . All of us in India are proud of your spectacular performance against the world's top golfers. Here's wishing you the best in Paris Olympics 2024 🇮🇳 @aditigolf — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) August 7, 2021

Made the entire nation wake up and take notice - congratulations @aditigolf, Mash and Ashok, you guys have made your dream a reality! Keep going - this is just the start! #Golf #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 — Mustafa Ghouse (@MustafaGhouse) August 7, 2021

Just a reminder to everyone emphatically declaring the start of a golfing revolution & all that, we had this in gymnastics 5 yrs ago & nothing happened. An exceptional performance by one athlete cannot fix what can only be fixed through institutional change #TokyoOlympics — Vishnu Prasad (@visheprasad) August 7, 2021

Congrats @aditigolf while I know the pain of finishing 4th, what you did the last four days playing against the best in the business is nothing short of spectacular . I am a fan for life .. 👏👏👏 #RuknaNahiHai #olympics — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) August 7, 2021

Edited by Diptanil Roy