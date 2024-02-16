The Genesis Invitational 2024 Friday round 2 tee times and pairing explored

Day 1 of The Genesis Invitational 2024 ended with Patrick Cantlay in the lead. The 31-year-old American carded eight birdies and one bogey to post an excellent 7-under 64. He took the top spot on the leaderboard at the Riviera Golf Course after the first 18 holes, while 14 players finished within four strokes or less of him.

Cam Davis, Luke List, and Jason Day finished T2, while players including Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, and Scottie Scheffler populated the top 10. Day 2 of The Genesis Invitational 2024 is set to tee off on Friday, February 16 at 10:20 am. The second round of the signature event will begin with Nick Dunlap and Grayson Murray on the first tee.

The grouping of Will Zalatoris, Matt Kuchar, and Sam Ryder will follow the opening tee-takers at 10:32 am. Notably, day 1 leader Cantlay will take a late tee off at 2:42 pm. Tom Kim and Jordan Spieth will join him. Meanwhile, event headliner Tiger Woods will follow the leader at 2:54 pm. He will take the first tee alongside Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland.

The Genesis Invitational 2024 Friday tee times

Listed below are the complete round 2 tee times for the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational 2024 (All times ET):

1st tee

10:20 am - Nick Dunlap, Grayson Murray

10:32 am - Will Zalatoris, Matt Kuchar, Sam Ryder

10:44 am - Luke List, J.J. Spaun, Kevin Yu

10:56 am - Jason Day, Tony Finau, Brendon Todd

11:08 am - Lee Hodges, Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama

11:20 am - Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim, Andrew Putnam

11:32 am - Rickie Fowler, Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Rodgers

11:44 am - Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Eric Cole

12:01 pm - Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

12:13 pm - Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler

12:25 pm - Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa

12:27 pm - Adam Scott, Alex Smalley, Taylor Montgomery

12:49 pm - Nicolai Hojgaard, Chase Johnson

1:01 pm - Charley Hoffman, Beau Hossler, Ben Griffin

1:13 pm - Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk

1:25 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

1:42 pm - Keegan Bradley, Tom Hoge, Harris English

1:54 pm - Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, J.T. Poston

2:06 pm - Adam Svensson, Seamus Power, Denny McCarthy

2:18 pm - Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin, Cameron Young

2:30 pm - Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns

2:42 pm - Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

2:54 pm - Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland

3:06 pm - Ludvig Aberg, Nick Hardy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

The Genesis Invitational 2024 will have the traditional cut on Friday. The $20,000,000 PGA Tour elevated event will see the top 50 golfers from the 70 go through after 36 holes. Tee times for Saturday’s round 3 will be updated after Friday’s play.