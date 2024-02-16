Who is leading the 2024 Genesis Invitational in after Day 1? Round 1 leaderboard explored

The Genesis Invitational saw a very competitive first round, with 14 players within four strokes or less of the leader, and 48 players with scores of even par or better. The day left quite a few surprises, as several elite players finished quite low on the leaderboard.

Patrick Cantlay is the leader of The Genesis Invitational after the first 18 holes. He was able to navigate the many difficulties of the Riviera Golf Course and post an excellent 7-under 64.

2024 Genesis Invitational leaderboard after round 1

Below is the Genesis Invitational leaderboard after round 1:

1 Patrick Cantlay -7

T2 Cam Davis -6

T2 Luke List -6

T2 Jason Day -6

T5 Tom Hoge -5

T5 Jordan Spieth -5

T5 Will Zalatoris -5

T8 Byeong Hun An -4

T8 Adam Svensson -4

T10 Beau Hossler -3

T10 J.T. Poston -3

T10 Ludvig Åberg -3

T10 Brendon Todd -3

T10 Scottie Scheffler -3

T15 Charley Hoffman -2

T15 Lucas Glover -2

T15 Harris English -2

T15 Denny McCarthy -2

T15 Adam Hadwin -2

T15 Tom Kim -2

T15 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -2

T15 Lee Hodges -2

T15 Brian Harman -2

T15 Hideki Matsuyama -2

T15 Si Woo Kim -2

T15 Mackenzie Hughes -2

T15 Taylor Moore -2

T28 Nicolai Højgaard -1

T28 Emiliano Grillo -1

T28 Russell Henley -1

T28 Corey Conners -1

T28 Nick Taylor -1

T28 Viktor Hovland -1

T28 Sam Burns -1

T28 Gary Woodland -1

T28 Nick Dunlap -1

T28 Tony Finau -1

T28 Rickie Fowler -1

T28 Kurt Kitayama -1

T28 Xander Schauffele -1

T28 Tommy Fleetwood -1

T28 Collin Morikawa -1

T43 Sungjae Im E

T43 Keegan Bradley E

T43 Grayson Murray E

T43 Andrew Putnam E

T43 Patrick Rodgers E

T43 Wyndham Clark E

T49 Chase Johnson +1

T49 Ben Griffin +1

T49 Chris Kirk +1

T49 Cameron Young +1

T49 Justin Thomas +1

T49 Tiger Woods +1

T49 Matt Kuchar +1

T49 Sam Ryder +1

T49 Sahith Theegala +1

T49 Adam Scott +1

T49 Taylor Montgomery +1

T60 J.J. Spaun +2

T60 Sepp Straka +2

T60 Eric Cole +2

T60 Max Homa +2

T64 Adam Schenk +3

T64 Seamus Power +3

T64 Rory McIlroy +3

T67 Kevin Yu +4

T67 Matt Fitzpatrick +4

T69 Nick Hardy +5

T69 Alex Smalley +5

2024 Genesis Invitational: Highlights

Patrick Cantlay enjoyed his best game for virtually the entire first round of the 2024 Genesis Invitational. The 31-year-old American had eight birdies and his first and only bogey came on the 16th hole.

Three players share second place with scores of -6 — Cam Davis, Luke List, and Jason Day. Several other top players finished in the Top 10, including Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, and Scottie Scheffler.

Meanwhile, Max Homa and Rory McIlroy were among those who garnered attention for the wrong reason. Homa fell to T60 with a score of +2 while the Northern Irishman finished R1 at T64 with +3.

Tiger Woods finished the round in T49, with a score of 1 over. He shared the place with 10 other players including stars such as Justin Thomas and Adam Scott.