“The hero golf needs!!” – Fans react to Rory McIlroy winning the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Rory McIlroy clinched the Hero Dubai Desert Classic with a -19 performance on January 30, getting his first victory of 2023. The world's top-ranked golfer earned the win with a stellar performance.

Fans have had a wide variety of reactions, especially after everything that transpired between McIlroy and Patrick Reed.

One fan went as far as to call McIlroy the 'hero golf needs' amidst the raging LIV Golf-PGA Tour debate.

Golf Pass was ecstatic with McIlroy's victory over the field.

Another fan believes McIlroy deserved the win.

The presence of LIV Golf members at these tournaments has become a subject of hot debate. One fan believes this tournament shows that LIV golfers can still compete and that the PGA Tour needs them to participate.

Andrew johnson @_Solomonisland_ @DPWorldTour @McIlroyRory @DubaiDCGolf Great win and tournament… this proves that PGA and DP tours still need the LIV players as they are still great players! @DPWorldTour @McIlroyRory @DubaiDCGolf Great win and tournament… this proves that PGA and DP tours still need the LIV players as they are still great players!

One fan couldn't resist taking a dig at Patrick Reed, who has inadvertently started a heated rivalry with McIlroy.

Others echoed that sentiment. One went as far as to say that McIlroy's victory could be considered "justice."

Another believes that this was an inspired victory for McIlroy. They claimed that it was incredibly impressive, given what occurred over the last couple of weeks leading up to the tournament.

McIlroy, the world's top-ranked golfer, is no stranger to competing under pressure.

Fraser Loudon @LoudonFraser @DPWorldTour @McIlroyRory @DubaiDCGolf Great to see a true champ come out on top. Absolute nerves of steel and endless talent. Brilliant stuff!!! @DPWorldTour @McIlroyRory @DubaiDCGolf Great to see a true champ come out on top. Absolute nerves of steel and endless talent. Brilliant stuff!!!

Another user believes Reed should own up to his loss.

Simon Ditchfield @ditchfieldsimo1 @DPWorldTour @McIlroyRory



Would have been a travesty if @DubaiDCGolf Fantastic win for @McIlroyRory at the DPWorldTour event in Dubai.Would have been a travesty if @PReedGolf had have won. He still should hold his hands up and admit what went on. Will wait to see if he is man enough to do so…….. @DPWorldTour @McIlroyRory @DubaiDCGolf Fantastic win for @McIlroyRory at the DPWorldTour event in Dubai.Would have been a travesty if @PReedGolf had have won. He still should hold his hands up and admit what went on. Will wait to see if he is man enough to do so……..

Rory McIlroy's victory was an important one, much more so than an ordinary win.

Why was this win so crucial for Rory McIlroy?

Earlier in the previews for the tournament, Patrick Reed attempted to greet his old friend Rory McIlroy. However, since Reed defected to LIV Golf, he has no longer been favorable in McIlroy's eyes.

Rory McIlroy celebrates his winning shot

McIlroy snubbed the golfer's attempts, which prompted him to toss a LIV Golf tee at the World No. 1. In the wake of the incident, McIlroy defended his actions as he was upset that he was subpoenaed in a case against the PGA Tour.

McIlroy, Davis Love III and Tiger Woods are considered co-conspirators in the tour's antitrust scheme to destroy LIV Golf. The Irishman was subpoenaed on Christmas Eve.

According to ESPN, he said:

"Patrick came up to say hello, and I didn't really want him to. But apparently that's what happened. And if roles were reversed and I'd have thrown that tee at him, I'd be expecting him [to file] a lawsuit."

He added:

"Of course, trying to have a nice time with my family and someone shows up on your doorstep and delivers that, you're not going to take that well. So again, I'm living in reality, I don't know where he's living. If I were in his shoes, I wouldn't expect a hello or a handshake."

Despite all of that, McIlroy held off Reed for the victory and he finished one shot ahead of Reed, who'll have to settle for second place.

The presence of LIV golfers at events like this has been a much-debated topic. Many have opinions on it, as Rory McIlroy and others believe they shouldn't be allowed to participate. There's currently a court case deciding whether or not the PGA Tour can ban them from events like this.

In the meantime, Reed and others will need more stellar performances and even some wins to prove they still belong on the same course as PGA Tour stars.

Poll : 0 votes