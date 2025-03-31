The Masters announce new additions to enhance viewer experience for the tournament at Augusta

The Masters has announced new additions to its 2025 edition to enhance viewer experience. This year, fans will be able to see "every shot from every single player" from the driving range.

Ad

Not just this but swing data including distance, swing speed, wind speed, etc. will also be available for fans to tune into. NUCLR Golf announced the special news on their X account. The page also posted an old video of LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau from Augusta National's practice range, with the following caption:

"The Masters has announced that viewers will be able to watch every shot from every single player on the driving range, including swing data such as distance, swing speed, wind speed, etc."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Masters will take place from April 10-13, 2025. A few days before the tournament commences, reigning champion Scottie Scheffler will hold his Champions Dinner at Augusta National. The event will herald the Major season of 2025.

How can golfers qualify for the 2025 Masters?

Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm at the Masters 2025 (Source: Imagn)

Competing at the Masters is perhaps every golfer's dream. However, qualifying for the Major Championship is an equally difficult path. Here are the eligibility criteria for the 2025 Masters:

Ad

1. Masters Tournament champions (lifetime)

2. U.S. Open champions (honorary, non-competing after five years)

3. The Open champions (honorary, non-competing after five years)

4. PGA champions (honorary, non-competing after five years)

5. Winners of THE PLAYERS Championship (three years)

6. Current Olympic gold medalist (one year)

7. Current U.S. Amateur champion (7-A) (honorary, non-competing after one year) and the runner-up (7-B) to the current U.S. Amateur champion

8. Current The Amateur champion (honorary, non-competing after one year)

9. Current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion (one year)

10. Current Latin America Amateur champion (one year)

11. Current U.S. Mid-Amateur champion (one year)

12. Current NCAA Division I men's individual champion (one year)

13. The first 12 players, including ties, in the previous year's Masters Tournament

14. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year's U.S. Open

15. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year's The Open Championship

16. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year's PGA Championship

17. Individual winners of PGA TOUR events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending TOUR Championship, from previous Masters to current Masters

18. Those qualifying for the previous year's season-ending TOUR Championship

19. The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year

20. The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament

The field for the 2025 Masters is almost finalised. Only one PGA Tour event is left to take place before the tournament. The final rankings at the 2025 Valero Texas Open might also add on to the existing field at the Augusta National.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback