The Memorial Tournament 2025 R2 Weather Forecast: Will rain disrupt gameplay on Friday?

Weather conditions are expected to play a significant role during Round 2 of the 2025 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village. On Friday, May 30, temperatures will reach a high of 21°C, with a RealFeel® temperature of 24°C and a RealFeel Shade of 19°C. The morning is forecast to be partly sunny, but as the day progresses, scattered showers are expected to move through the area.

Ad

Rain is likely during the afternoon hours, with a high probability of precipitation at 85%. Forecasters are predicting approximately 4.7 millimeters of rainfall, expected to fall over three hours. Wind conditions could also be a factor, with a steady breeze from the west-northwest at 17 kilometers per hour and gusts reaching up to 48 kilometers per hour. These gusts may impact shot control, especially in open areas of the course.

Though thunderstorms are not very likely, there remains a 17% chance that storm activity could develop later in the day. Cloud cover is expected to be moderate at 45%, allowing for periods of sunshine between showers. Visibility and light conditions will be good for most of the day, with a UV Index of 11, which is considered extreme. The AccuLumen Brightness Index is forecast to reach 8, indicating bright conditions during dry spells.

Ad

Trending

Players will need to adapt to shifting weather, manage their pace of play around potential delays and adjust to wind variations and damp conditions on the course as Round 2 unfolds.

Why is Rory McIlroy not playing at the Memorial Tournament 2025?

Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will not be part of the field at this week’s Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The event, one of the final signature tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule, will feature 72 players competing for a $20 million purse, with $4 million awarded to the winner.

Ad

McIlroy’s absence at the Memorial Tournament is a result of a conscious decision to scale back his schedule in 2025. The five-time Major champion previously explained that playing close to 27 events per season had become too demanding. Speaking at the TOUR Championship last year, McIlroy said he hopes to limit his appearances to around 18 to 20 tournaments annually.

Though McIlroy has played in the Memorial Tournament for seven straight years, this season he’s opted to skip it. He’s expected to return to competition next week at the RBC Canadian Open.

Ranked No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking, McIlroy has already posted multiple strong performances this year and remains a central figure on the PGA Tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More