"There was less chatter than normal" - Junior LPGA star shares her experience playing with Nelly Korda

Gianna Clemente recently shared her experience playing with star American golfer Nelly Korda. The current World No. 1 is one of the biggest figures in the women's professional golf circuit. With her incredible success in the LPGA Tour, Korda is also an inspirational figure for aspiring golfers like Clemente.

The 2025 Mizuho Americas Open will be commencing from May 8 to 11. They will be holding an American Junior Golf Association event alongside the LPGA Tournament. Junior players will have the chance to share tee times and groupings with pros like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko.

Gianna Clemente, 17, recently shared her experience while playing with Korda in the last year's edition of the tournament. She had the chance to tee up alongside the Bradenton native last year. In a video shared on the tournament's official Instagram page, Clemente revealed that she did not have the chance to share many words with Korda. While sharing that experience, the AJGA No. 2 said about Nelly Korda:

"I think we're both very competitive people, so I think there was less chatter than normal. I think we would have been able to get along really well off the golf course. I think we have a lot in common, but we're both trying to win our own tournament and that's what comes first. We're both very in the zone all day."

She further emphasized the importance of such an event for junior golfers. The tournament provides a chance for amateurs to learn from experienced professionals like Nelly Korda. Clemente further said:

"All of the girls that I've talked to that have played in this event, we look forward to it for months prior. It's just such an amazing opportunity for us."

"And anything from just watching the way that they hit balls on the range or the way that they putt or what they do in their practice rounds. It's just a really awesome experience for all of us."

Nelly Korda has been an active supporter of junior golf events. The 2024 LPGA Tour Player of The Year has contributed to the promotion of such events.

Nelly Korda's support for aspiring young golfers

Nelly Korda might not have played collegiate golf, but she understands the importance of junior golfers getting the right amount of chances. Last year, she partnered with TaylorMade and AJGA to launch the Nelly Invitational.

This all-girls junior golf event started by Nelly Korda provides a platform for competition and learning. A total of 66 players participated in it. This year, the winner of the Nelly Invitational, Shauna Liu, also received an exemption to the prestigious Chevron Championship. During this tournament at Bradenton, Korda was spotted interacting with the competing young golfers.

She was also hauled by aspiring golfers for leaving lasting impressions through her time. Korda was also complemented by Lucy Cook, a participant in the Nelly Invitational last year. Cook said via Golf Digest,

"She was so sweet. She cared about the players there. She wanted to know about you, just like you wanted to know about her."

With years of experience and a legacy of resilience, Korda keeps being a prominent voice for young golfers, supporting aspiring talent and future professionals.

