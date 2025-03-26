"There's 4 new greens this year": Rory McIlroy dissects the current state of Augusta days ahead of The 2025 Masters

Ahead of this week's Houston Open, golf star Rory McIlroy took a trip to Augusta National to "refamiliarize" himself with the course as The Masters looms just two weeks away. McIlroy aims to capture the elusive green jacket for the first time in his career to complete the career grand slam.

In a video posted on X by Sky Sports Golf on Wednesday, McIlroy discussed his trip to Augusta with the media at the Houston Open, which begins Thursday.

"I use those trips just to refamiliarize myself with the place. Clubs off tees, you know, looking to see if they changed any greens. You know, there's four greens that are new this year, that they've redone. So you just sorta have a look at those and see if there's any new hole positions they could use stuff like that," McIlroy says in the video.

"For me, it's nice to play a practice round without people around and it sorta takes the pressure off the start of the week for me... There's a lot of obligations, there's big commitments, whether it be from media or the par three tournament on Wednesday. So I just like to get up there and feel like I'm not rushed Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday the week of the tournament and that's usually the reason I go there," McIlroy added.

The number two ranked golfer in the world is fresh off of his second win of the season at The Players Championship. His game is in good form heading into the first major of the season.

Will Rory capture his first green jacket in 2025?

Rory McIlroy in the final round of The Masters 2011 (via Getty)

Rory McIlroy is not only in search of his first win at The Masters, but he's also been chasing his fifth major title since 2014. His last major victory came at the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

McIlroy has had a complicated relationship with The Masters, to say the least. He had a series of good showings at the tournament early in his career but has struggled to contend on Sunday in recent years.

In 2022, McIlroy did record his best career finish at The Masters, coming in solo second place. However, McIlroy never really had a chance to win the tournament. Despite shooting a final round eight-under-par 64, he still lost to Scottie Scheffler by three shots, and Scheffler had a five-shot lead on the final hole.

In 2011, at age 22, McIlroy had arguably one of the worst collapses in the history of The Masters. McIlroy entered the final round of the tournament with a four-shot lead. In the final round, McIlroy shot the worst final round of any golfer leading the tournament, firing an eight-over-par 80, and ultimately finished tied for 15th.

