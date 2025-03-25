Rory McIlroy backed to lift The Masters curse over Scottie Scheffler by prominent golf insiders

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Mar 25, 2025 00:09 GMT
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn
Rory McIlroy backed to lift The Masters curse- Source: Imagn

PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy has won three of the four Major Championships in golf. McIlroy is yet to secure a win in the Masters Tournament but golf insiders Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner believe this may be his lucky year.

Ad

McIlroy turned pro in 2007 and has 28 PGA Tour wins and 18 European Tour wins to his credit. He lifted the trophy in the 2011 U.S. Open and the 2014 Open Championship. He also won the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014 and will now attempt to win his first Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club next month.

In a recent episode of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the two golf insiders discussed the Northern Irishman's career so far. They mentioned how McIlroy is in better shape than ever and will most likely be a top contender for the 2025 Masters title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“One of my biggest takeaways from the Florida Swing is that Rory Mcilroy might actually be the favourite for the Masters, not World no.1 Scottie Scheffler who has won two of the past three Green jackets. Rory McIlroy is more complete than he's ever been," Lavner said. (Via YouTube) [28:52]
"You look at his body of work this year never been worse than 17th in the Limited action he had on the PGA tour, also had a top-five finish on the DP World Tour,” he added.
Ad

Hoggard agreed with Lavner, saying that McIlroy's current form puts him in a better positon to win the tournament than Scottie Scheffler.

“I would put him [McIlroy] ahead of Scottie Scheffler for no other reason than based on form. Take the history out of it, his history talking about at Masters but his form this year I believe you'd have to make him the favourite,” Hoggard said. [31:55]
Ad

Lavner further added that World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler could also stand a chance at securing the title if he “shows more sharpness off the tee and into the greens.”

Last year, Scheffler clinched the Masters title, finishing at 11-under. Meanwhile, McIlroy finished at T22 with four-over.

In addition to McIlroy and Scheffler, other golfers who are qualified to tee off at Augusta National in April include Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, and Thomas Detry.

Ad

A look at Rory McIlroy’s performance on the PGA Tour so far

Rory McIlroy has played in four PGA Tour events so far this year and has won two. His first start of the year was in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links where he won with a score of 21-under.

After Pebble Beach, the 35-year-old golfer headed to The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines where he secured a T17 finish with a three-under score. He also played in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he ended at T15.

The most recent tournament Rory McIlroy competed in was the Players Championship, where he claimed the winner's title after a playoff against J.J. Spaun. He finished the tournament with a score of 12-under and secured a prize money of $4.5 million thanks to his victory.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी