"How about just 10?" When Rory McIlroy revealed his secret to achieving fitness goals

Rory McIlroy is not only one of the best golfers in the world at the moment, he is also one of the fittest. In a 2023 interview with Golf Digest, he discussed his fitness journey, injuries, and diet.

McIlroy was asked what advice he would give someone looking to lose a few pounds and get healthier. The Northern Irish star mentioned that everyone has "grand ambitions" when they begin their journey towards a healthier lifestyle, whether it be a "New Year's resolution" or they have gotten "tired" of "looking a certain way".

Rory McIlroy shared he was also guilty of falling "into this trap" and outlined what happens when one has unattainable goals.

"I fall into this trap, too. Someone says, "January 1, and I want to lose 25 pounds by Easter." It's almost too much, too early. You have these big dreams and goals, and you start to punish yourself when you fall off the wagon, and then you don't really get back on the tracks again," he said.

The ace golfer offered a sustainable alternative to that practice.

"Instead, it's like, well, how about just 10? And then maybe another 10 by the summer? It's a long road ahead, and it takes a while to build these habits into your daily life," he added.

McIlroy explained why setting "smaller goals" at the start of one's fitness journey was important.

"It's a long-winded way of saying smaller goals, smaller expectations. Setting simpler, smaller goals is just such an easier way to maintain things, and meeting those goals every single time makes people feel better about themselves, and you can continue on the right path," he explained.

Rory McIlroy is enjoying a fantastic 2025 season. He has already won two PGA Tour events - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Players Championship.

It's been over a decade since the World No. 2 won his last Major Championship. He came close to breaking the drought last year at the US Open but suffered a heartbreaking close miss. With four Major titles in his kitty, the Masters is the only Major Championship that has eluded him. Mcllroy's best finish at Augusta National was second in 2022.

Owing to his current form, he will be the top favorite to win the prestigious green jacket this year.

"My caffeine intake is probably a little higher than I would want it to be" - Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy (Source: Getty)

Rory McIlroy was asked about his caffeine intake in the same interview. While the ace golfer acknowledged his caffeine intake was a "little higher" than what he would like it to be, he tried to limit it.

"I've got a coffee right beside me now. My caffeine intake is probably a little higher than I would want it to be, but I try to not have any caffeine after 2 p.m., and I feel like if I drink a lot of caffeine that the effect it has on me isn't quite the same as someone that doesn't drink it a lot. I probably have on average two double espressos a day. Usually one in the morning and then one after lunch," he said.

McIlroy also mentioned that he tries to maintain a gluten-free diet. Although he was not allergic, his stomach didn't agree with it as much and while he enjoyed a "slice of pizza" here and there, he mostly tried to "avoid" having gluten. He believed it was the only thing that had a "negative effect" on his body.

