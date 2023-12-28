It appears that Ernie Els is against the merger between PGA Tour and LIV Golf. In his most recent interview, the South African golfer discussed his thoughts on the framework agreement and PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

Els stated that Monahan wouldn't have initiated the negotiation if LIV had been founded during his heyday. He also discussed the recent modifications to the PGA Tour, such as the addition of player directors, who are essential to the framework agreement.

He insisted that PGA Tour members should take advice from the players rather than imposing the decision on them because the merger will affect the professional golfers' lives.

Ernie Els said (via SI):

"If this happened in my day, in my prime, there’s no way he’s around. No way. And the board has to change. You do s--- like this. I’m sorry, it’s not right. Talk to us, tell us what you’re going to do, plan on negotiating. Don’t just go rogue as a member of the board and come back with a deal and think we’re all going to say yes. You’re affecting people’s lives. You’re affecting the professional game. It’s just so bad.”

Els continued by discussing Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of the Public Investment Fund, and added that the team format of LIV Golf is ineffective over the long term.

"I know Yasir, I know some of those Saudi guys. They love the game. But this [LIV format] is circus golf. That’s not where I stand. Team golf doesn’t work. It works maybe in a two-month, three-month happy season. Get these guys together, get teams together and play around the world. But [then] play real golf," he added.

The LIV Golf and PGA Tour potential merger will reputedly be finalized by the end of 2023.

"Getting it done the right way"—Tiger Woods on the potential merger of the LIV Golf and PGA Tour

Earlier this year, Tiger Woods became a member of the PGA Tour Policy Board as Player Director. He is said to be poised to help the PGA Tour through framework agreements with other board members, including Jorden Spieth, Webb Simpson, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, and Patrick Cantlay.

According to Mirror, the 15-time Major champion will have a key role in making all the major decisions on the PGA Tour after its agreement with LIV Golf. Woods discussed the possible arrangement of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf earlier in November. He said the player directors have been doing their best to get the deal done in the right way by the end of the year.

Woods said (via Mirror.co.uk):

"Getting the deal done, but getting it done the right way. We have multiple options, we would like a deal done December 31. All parties understand that. There are other options out there. As long as a player has input and has faster decisions, as long as the board recognises that. That's one of the key things the player directors have focused on. The entire board has been accepting of that."

However, amidst the potential merger, LIV Golf has announced its schedule for 2024, which starts in February in Mexico.