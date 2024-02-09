“There has to be a villian” - Golf fans react to Scottie Scheffler's hot mic outburst at the WM Phoenix Open

The pressure is on for Scottie Scheffler to defend his back-to-back titles at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. The pressure might just be getting to the World No. 1, as things got a bit heated on his collar mic during the first round of the tournament.
During the fifth hole of the first round of the Phoenix Open, Scottie Scheffler was faced with a twelve foot birdie. However, he overshot the ball and missed his birdie. In a bout of frustration, Scheffler screamed 'f***' so loudly that not only his mic but almost everyone caught it.
Fans were quick to react to the situation. While some understood the pressure that he was under, others found it to be quite funny. One fan said:
"Well, someone's caught on fire! Talk about a fiery swing!"
"He wishes he took the LIV money," another fan noted.
"The "good guy" stories are nice, but there has to be a villian. Unfortunately, they all went to LIV...," a third fan remarked.
Scottie Scheffler has had a tough start to his Phoenix Open campaign, as he opened with a bogey on the very first hole. The tournament was soon delayed due to darkness, and will continue on Friday.
Groupings for Day 2 of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open ft. Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa and Jordan Spieth
Following are the groupings for day 2 of the WM Phoenix Open, including the favorites Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa and Jordan Spieth. Sahith Theegala is currently leading the tournament midway through day 1 of the tournament.
- Sam Stevens, Harry Hall, Andrew Novak
- Tyler Duncan, Charley Hoffman, Brandon Wu
- Keith Mitchell, Ben Martin, Min Woo Lee
- Nick Taylor, Kurt Kitayama, Brandt Snedeker
- Nick Hardy, Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes
- Corey Conners, Chez Reavie, K.H. Lee
- Camilo Villegas, Seamus Power, Daniel Berger
- Kevin Stadler, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore, Doug Ghim, Justin Lower
- Troy Merritt, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Suh
- Sami Valimaki, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Jesse Mueller
- Nate Lashley, Kevin Yu, Tyson Alexander
- Robert MacIntyre, Callum Tarren, Matti Schmid
- Aaron Baddeley, Eric Cole, Joseph Bramlett
- Brian Harman, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth
- Grayson Murray, Tom Kim, Rickie Fowler
- Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry
- Sahith Theegala, Adam Svensson, Brendon Todd
- Luke List, Gary Woodland, Andrew Putnam
- C.T. Pan, Aaron Rai, Vince Whaley
- Lanto Griffin, S.H. Kim, Ben Taylor
- Victor Perez, Chris Gotterup, Nicolo Galletti
- Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder, Thomas Detry
- Peter Malnati, Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair
- Byeong Hun An, Maverick McNealy, Will Gordon
- Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama
- Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Cameron Young
- Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston
- Chad Ramey, Cameron Champ, Scott Stallings
- Taylor Moore, Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson
- Michael Kim, Jhonattan Vegas, Matt NeSmith
- Mark Hubbard, Robby Shelton, Ryan Fox
- Jake Knapp, Alexander Björk, Jim Knous
- Martin Laird, David Lipsky
- Joel Dahmen, Greyson Sigg, Carson Young
- Luke Donald, Alex Noren, Davis Thompson
- Akshay Bhatia, Vincent Norrman, Emiliano Grillo
- Erik van Rooyen, Harris English, Adam Schenk
- Matt Wallace, J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar
- Ryo Hisatsune, Nico Echavarria, Tom Hoge
- Lee Hodges, Ryan Brehm, Adam Hadwin
- Garrick Higgo, Ben Griffin, Dylan Wu
- Denny McCarthy, Hayden Buckley, Austin Eckroat
- Patton Kizzire, Kevin Chappell, Ben Kohles
Scottie Scheffler will be alongside Wyndham Clark and Hideki Matsuyama for day 2 of the Phoenix Open.