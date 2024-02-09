“There has to be a villian” - Golf fans react to Scottie Scheffler's hot mic outburst at the WM Phoenix Open

The pressure is on for Scottie Scheffler to defend his back-to-back titles at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. The pressure might just be getting to the World No. 1, as things got a bit heated on his collar mic during the first round of the tournament.

During the fifth hole of the first round of the Phoenix Open, Scottie Scheffler was faced with a twelve foot birdie. However, he overshot the ball and missed his birdie. In a bout of frustration, Scheffler screamed 'f***' so loudly that not only his mic but almost everyone caught it.

Fans were quick to react to the situation. While some understood the pressure that he was under, others found it to be quite funny. One fan said:

"Well, someone's caught on fire! Talk about a fiery swing!"

"He wishes he took the LIV money," another fan noted.

"The "good guy" stories are nice, but there has to be a villian. Unfortunately, they all went to LIV...," a third fan remarked.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Scottie Scheffler has had a tough start to his Phoenix Open campaign, as he opened with a bogey on the very first hole. The tournament was soon delayed due to darkness, and will continue on Friday.

Groupings for Day 2 of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open ft. Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa and Jordan Spieth

Following are the groupings for day 2 of the WM Phoenix Open, including the favorites Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa and Jordan Spieth. Sahith Theegala is currently leading the tournament midway through day 1 of the tournament.

Scottie Scheffler will be alongside Wyndham Clark and Hideki Matsuyama for day 2 of the Phoenix Open.