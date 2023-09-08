“These picks make it seem like you drink a ton” - Paige Spiranac's confident Super Bowl prediction sparks football fan buzz

Former golfer and influencer Paige Spiranac has dedicated most of her career to golf. First as a player and then as a basis for content generation, golf has been the great source of inspiration for Spiranac. However, football also keeps her busy.

Paige Spiranac shared her picks for the upcoming NFL season on social media on Thursday. Some of her picks sparked controversy from fans, many of whom reacted with varying opinions.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions to Paige Spiranac's publication:

“These picks make it seem like you drink a ton”

Paige Spiranac's selections for the upcoming NFL season.

The New York Jets were Paige Spiranac's selection to win the American Football Conference (AFC) East Division. The Jets finished last the previous season with seven wins and 10 losses.

For the AFC North, Paige Spiranac picked the Cincinnati Bengals, although she said it bothers her to say so because personally, she is a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals led the division last season with 12 wins and four losses.

In the South, the Jacksonville Jaguars will win the division according to Spiranac. The Floridians won their section in 2022 with nine wins and eight losses.

To finish with the AFC, Spiranac pointed to the Kansas City Chiefs as the ones poised to win the division. Last season, the Chiefs not only won their division, but also the Super Bowl, where they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles.

Moving on to the National Football Conference, Spiranac believes that the East will be dominated by the Eagles, as they did last season, when they were the leaders with a record of 14 wins and three losses.

The North will be dominated by the Lions, according to Spiranac. Detroit finished second last season with nine wins and eight losses.

Spiranac's pick to win the South division is the Carolina Panthers, who finished second a year ago with seven wins and 10 losses, while for the West, the favorite is the San Francisco 49ers, who also won the division in 2022 with 13 wins and four losses.

But Spiranac went much further and listed the Jets and the 49ers as favorites to reach the NFL's Super Bowl, a selection quite far from what has been happening in recent years.

The New York Jets have not won their division since 2002 and have not contested a Super Bowl for more than 50 years (1968). The San Francisco 49ers, meanwhile, haven't contested a Super Bowl since 2019 and haven't won it since 1994.