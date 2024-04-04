“They are obviously doing pretty well for what they are” - Tommy Fleetwood lauds LIV Golf after his controversial visit to Vegas

Tommy Fleetwood has praised the LIV Golf events following his controversial visit to the Las Vegas event. The English golfer made headlines after he was spotted at the LIV Golf Las Vegas event earlier this season. In his recent interview with the Guardian, Fleetwood revealed the true intentions behind his visit.

He said that although he had heard much about LIV, he had never actually watched their matches. Fleetwood admitted that his visit was simply to reconnect with people he hadn't seen in a while. Moreover, the Ryder Cup hero praised the series, saying he felt relaxed watching LIV golfers play.

Speaking about LIV Golf, Fleetwood told the aforementioned outlet:

“They are obviously doing pretty well for what they are. The players seem to enjoy it, seem to enjoy playing on that tour; one of the first things I noticed was that everybody seems happy, chilled, relaxed."

He liked how the players seemed happy and relaxed during their matches. Fleetwood also mentioned how he was excited to see golf played with music, which was new for him. In summary, he thought it was like meeting old friends in a new place.

“There are certain things I wasn’t used to; the music, I don’t know how I would feel about playing with that. Beyond that my biggest takeaway was that it was just another golf tournament. Everyone seemed very professional and working very hard. It’s basically just a bunch of people who you knew out here that are now there. So many things have just carried over," he added.

Tommy Fleetwood was rumored to join LIV Golf ahead of the start of its third season. However, he stayed on the PGA Tour while fellow Ryder Cup player Tyrrell Hatton joined the Saudi circuit.

Tommy Fleetwood set to play at Valero Texas Open 2024

While Tommy Fleetwood's controversial appearance at the LIV Golf Las Vegas event stirred rumors of him joining the circuit, he is currently focused on enjoying his time on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour events. This week, he will be competing in the Valero Texas Open.

The tournament began with morning tee times on Thursday, April 4, but Fleetwood is scheduled to start his game in the afternoon, teeing off on the first hole of TPC San Antonio at 2:08 p.m. ET.

Fleetwood will be joined by American golfer Rickie Fowler and his former Ryder Cup teammate Rory McIlroy. Interestingly, McIlroy has also had a change of heart regarding LIV Golf.

Initially critical of the series, McIlroy surprised golf fans by praising LIV Golf after PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced a merger between the two series.

It is important to note that LIV Golf and PGA Tour have been engaged in an ongoing negotiation deal, which might be finalized soon. Last month, PGA Tour Policy Board Players Directors held a private meeting with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

Next week's Masters will see PGA Tour players and LIV golfers competing together. Thirteen LIV players have qualified for the first Major of the year, with the tournament scheduled to begin on April 11 and conclude on April 14.