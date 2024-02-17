“This is getting sad” “Retire” – Fans react to Tiger Woods’ ‘shock’ withdrawal from The Genesis Invitational 2024

Tiger Woods had to withdraw from the ongoing Genesis Invitational on Friday after he complained of illness. His return to the official PGA Tour circuit lasted only 24 holes before he pulled out of the event due to flu and dehydration.

The Genesis Invitational marked Woods' first start of the 2024 season, and he began with a 1-over 72 on Thursday. While he revealed that he had a back spasm in the last few holes, it didn't seem that serious. The following day, he had played six holes and also hit the tee shot on the seventh before he complained of illness.

Woods was ferried off the course in a golf cart, and the frustration was quite visible as he put his hands on his head disappointingly.

Golf fans online expressed their disappointment in Tiger's early exit from the Genesis Invitational. Many opined that he needed to retire as his body couldn't take much anymore.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"This is getting sad"

"Retire"

"Shocker."

"Nobody will bring to the game what he did i hope he focuses on his recovery more than anything I'd like him in commentary i know he wouldn't like it he'd rather compete but he won't ever be the same again & nobody will come close but it is what it is"

"Absolutely gutted i missed seeing him in St Andrews at the open. Sadly tiger cant compete with todays top players and truth is on their best day they will never compete with tiger on his day. Goat 🐐 🏌️‍♀️"

Here's a look at some more reactions:

"His back’s fine"- Tiger Woods' close ally shares an important health update after the golfer's WD from the Genesis Invitational

When images of Tiger Woods being escorted off the Riviera Country Club in a golf cart appeared online, speculation arose that his ankle issues might have resurfaced once again. However, Rob McNamara, the golfer's longtime friend and executive vice president of TGR Ventures, revealed that the reason was illness and not a physical injury.

"Not physical at all, his back’s fine," McNamara said as per Firstpost. "It was all medical illness, dehydration … now the symptoms are reversing themselves now that he’s had an IV."

McNamara revealed that Woods had a fever on Thursday night and was feeling better during the warmup, but as he played and walked on the golf course, he started feeling dizzy.

On the arrival of the ambulance at the clubhouse, McNamara said that the 82-times winner on the PGA Tour received on-site treatment for dehydration, and he was doing better now.

Woods has played only nine official events since winning the 2019 Zozo Championship, the last time he won on the PGA Tour. Last year, he played the Genesis Invitational and the Masters Tournament before pulling out ahead of the Sunday play. Last year, during the Hero World Challenge, he had hoped to play at least one event each month in the 2024 season.