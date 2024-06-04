The 2024 Memorial Tournament is all set to be held from June 6 to 9 at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Defending champion Viktor Hovland is all set to play at Muirfield once again, but he will face some tough competition from a star-studded field.
While fellow golfers are one of the biggest challenges he will face this weekend, Hovland also said that one cannot underestimate the Muirfield Village Golf Club. Last year, Hovland took victory after posting a score of -7 and winning in a playoff against Denny McCarthy.
Reminiscing about how tough the course is to play on, Hovland said via the PGA Tour:
"This golf course doesn't care about your memories or good vibes. Its going to punish you."
The Muirfield Village Golf Club is a course that is designed by Jack Nicklaus. Sitting at a par 72, the 7585 yard long course is a tough one for golfers to navigate espeically with its infamous 16th hole and long par 5s.
The 2024 Memorial Tournament is an elevated event on the PGA Tour, with a limited field of 73 golfers. The top 50 golfers including ties, as well as any golfers within 10 strokes of the leader will make the cut into the weekend. The prize purse for the event is $20 million, of which the winner will take home $4 million.
Hovland will face tough competition from the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele, who are some of the favorites to win going into the weekend.
Full field for the 2024 Memorial Tournament explored
The field for the Memorial Tournament will consist of nine of the top 10 ranked players. Following is the full field for the Memorial (via PGA Tour):
- Viktor Hovland
- Xander Schauffele
- Wyndham Clark
- Rory McIlroy
- Patrick Cantlay
- Collin Morikawa
- Scottie Scheffler
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Sam Burns
- Max Homa
- Keegan Bradley
- Adam Schenk
- Russell Henley
- Sepp Straka
- Rickie Fowler
- Lucas Glover
- Tony Finau
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Brian Harman
- Sungjae Im
- Nick Taylor
- Corey Conners
- Jordan Spieth
- Jason Day
- Emiliano Grillo
- Taylor Moore
- Sahith Theegala
- Chris Kirk
- Denny McCarthy
- Justin Rose
- Andrew Putnam
- Kurt Kitayama
- Adam Svensson
- Harris English
- J.T. Poston
- Lee Hodges
- Seamus Power
- Cameron Young
- Eric Cole
- Byeong Hun An
- Adam Hadwin
- Tom Hoge
- Brendon Todd
- Cam Davis
- Patrick Rodgers
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Ludvig Åberg
- Shane Lowry
- Matthieu Pavon
- Justin Thomas
- Stephan Jaeger
- Thomas Detry
- Will Zalatoris
- Akshay Bhatia
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Jake Knapp
- Davis Riley
- Chris Gotterup
- Davis Thompson
- McClure Meissner
- Pierceson Coody
- Nick Dunlap
- Austin Eckroat
- Peter Malnati
- Taylor Pendrith
- Sponsor exemptions
- Matt Kuchar
- Brandt Snedeker
- Billy Horschel
- Alex Noren
The Memorial Tournament comes just one week ahead of the third Major of the year, the 2024 US Open.