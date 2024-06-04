The 2024 Memorial Tournament is all set to be held from June 6 to 9 at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Defending champion Viktor Hovland is all set to play at Muirfield once again, but he will face some tough competition from a star-studded field.

While fellow golfers are one of the biggest challenges he will face this weekend, Hovland also said that one cannot underestimate the Muirfield Village Golf Club. Last year, Hovland took victory after posting a score of -7 and winning in a playoff against Denny McCarthy.

Reminiscing about how tough the course is to play on, Hovland said via the PGA Tour:

"This golf course doesn't care about your memories or good vibes. Its going to punish you."

The Muirfield Village Golf Club is a course that is designed by Jack Nicklaus. Sitting at a par 72, the 7585 yard long course is a tough one for golfers to navigate espeically with its infamous 16th hole and long par 5s.

The 2024 Memorial Tournament is an elevated event on the PGA Tour, with a limited field of 73 golfers. The top 50 golfers including ties, as well as any golfers within 10 strokes of the leader will make the cut into the weekend. The prize purse for the event is $20 million, of which the winner will take home $4 million.

Hovland will face tough competition from the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele, who are some of the favorites to win going into the weekend.

Full field for the 2024 Memorial Tournament explored

The field for the Memorial Tournament will consist of nine of the top 10 ranked players. Following is the full field for the Memorial (via PGA Tour):

Viktor Hovland

Xander Schauffele

Wyndham Clark

Rory McIlroy

Patrick Cantlay

Collin Morikawa

Scottie Scheffler

Tommy Fleetwood

Matt Fitzpatrick

Sam Burns

Max Homa

Keegan Bradley

Adam Schenk

Russell Henley

Sepp Straka

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Tony Finau

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Brian Harman

Sungjae Im

Nick Taylor

Corey Conners

Jordan Spieth

Jason Day

Emiliano Grillo

Taylor Moore

Sahith Theegala

Chris Kirk

Denny McCarthy

Justin Rose

Andrew Putnam

Kurt Kitayama

Adam Svensson

Harris English

J.T. Poston

Lee Hodges

Seamus Power

Cameron Young

Eric Cole

Byeong Hun An

Adam Hadwin

Tom Hoge

Brendon Todd

Cam Davis

Patrick Rodgers

Hideki Matsuyama

Mackenzie Hughes

Ludvig Åberg

Shane Lowry

Matthieu Pavon

Justin Thomas

Stephan Jaeger

Thomas Detry

Will Zalatoris

Akshay Bhatia

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Jake Knapp

Davis Riley

Chris Gotterup

Davis Thompson

McClure Meissner

Pierceson Coody

Nick Dunlap

Austin Eckroat

Peter Malnati

Taylor Pendrith

Sponsor exemptions

Matt Kuchar

Brandt Snedeker

Billy Horschel

Alex Noren

The Memorial Tournament comes just one week ahead of the third Major of the year, the 2024 US Open.