"This has grown tiresome", "The bribes have been paid": Fans react to reported near-deal between PGA Tour and PIF

A new development has possibly taken place in the long-drawn PGA Tour x PIF peace deal. It is being reported that the two parties have reached an agreement regarding the financials surrounding the merger and a new deal can be expected soon.

NUCLR Golf shared a report from Golf.com podcaster Rex Hoggard, who believes that a new deal was on the cards this quarter. The post also included other possible details about the PGA Tour and PIF merger.

"On the Golf Channel podcast, Rex Hoggard reported that he believes the PGA TOUR & Public Investment Fund have come to terms on the financials surrounding a deal and have presented as many as 4 different options for the DOJ to consider. Said a deal expected this quarter."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Fans have had mixed reactions to the news. While some believed that it was taking longer than necessary while others welcomed the news with excitement. Some fans have shown their tiredness and anger about the whole affair.

"This has grown tiresome.. watch it be another year lol," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"It’s been the same talks of a financial merger for 3 years now," another fan said.

"So the bribes have been paid," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Several fans were ecstatic to finally see all the top golfers playing under one roof.

"Does this mean the top liv guys like Bryson Rahm DJ and brooks can play in all the PGA events???" one fan asked.

"I just want to see all the best golfers in the world go head to head," another fan said.

"This is great news for professional golf," one fan said.

The deal has been in talks for quite some time now. In a possible step towards the merger, the US Open recently opened an exempt spot for the non-exempted LIV Golfers this year.

When the PGA Tour x PIF talks reached the White House

Donald Trump (Source: Imagn)

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and Player Director Adam Scott recently visited US President Donald Trump to get him involved in the ongoing PGA Tour x PIF negotiations.

Trump is not only an avid golfer but has also been a supporter of LIV Golf ever since its inception in 2022. Several of the breakaway league's matches were conducted on his golf courses.

After the meeting, an official statement was released by Monahan, Scott, and Player Director Tiger Woods, saying:

"We know golf fans are eagerly anticipating a resolution to negotiations with the Public Investment Fund and want to thank President Trump for his interest and long-time support of the game of golf. We asked the President to get involved for the good of the game, the good of the country, and for all the countries involved. We are grateful that his leadership has brought us to closer to a final deal, paving the way for reunification of men's professional golf."

Expand Tweet

In the past, Donald Trump had talked about the peace deal, saying that he could get the deal done quickly if he were negotiating.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback