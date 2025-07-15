“This one hurts"; "Geno deserved better” – Fans react to Joel Dahmen’s shocking split with longtime caddie

The golf world has been rocked by yet another shocking player-caddie split. Joel Dahmen has parted ways with his longtime caddie, Geno Bonnalie, and golf fans online have reacted to the unexpected news.

Ad

Dahmen and Bonnalie have worked together for over a decade. The former earned his PGA Tour card via the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour. Since then, the two, who started working together on the Korn Ferry Tour, developed a heartwarming friendship and have been inseparable.

NUCLRGOLF shared the news on their X account and wrote:

🚨⛳️❌ JUST IN — Netflix star Joel Dahmen and caddie Geno Bonnalie have split, per @matt_gannon_. It’s unclear who will take over Joel’s bag going forward.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

One golf fan account online reacted to the end of Joel Dahmen and Geno Bonnalie’s partnership, saying,

“This one hurts

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan wrote that perhaps the one-time PGA Tour winner needed someone to be more of his caddie than his friend.

“No lie Geno deserved better. But Joel also needed someone who leaned more caddie than friend. Hope they both absolutely dominate in their next ventures.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan on X noted that Bonnalie was an unbiased caddie to Dahmen despite their close friendship.

“That’s crazy! These two were tight. I loved their story. Geno gave Joel some tough love and I’m sure that was difficult even as close as they were. I hope their friendship remains and they can separate business and friendship. I wish them both much future success!”

Ad

A user echoed the same thoughts, saying,

“Two great dudes. All the best to both

Another user wrote that Collin Morikawa, who also recently parted ways with his caddie, should partner with Bonnalie.

“Collin [Morikawa] needs to lock that down ASAP.”

Shocked, one user wrote that they never thought Dahmen and Bonnalie would ever part ways.

“Gosh damn it’s a rough year for caddies… and some of the players. Sh*t. NEVER thought this would happen, these guys have been connected at the hip. Very sad day. Love them both tremendously.”

Ad

Notably, Geno Bonnalie was on Joel Dahmen’s bag for his maiden PGA Tour win, which was in the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship. The two were last seen at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, where Dahmen missed the cut after scoring 3-over 143.

When Joel Dahmen’s caddie joked about getting fired “every week”

Last year marked Geno Bonnalie’s 10th year working with Joel Dahmen. During the 2024 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort, Bonnalie jokingly said that Dahmen often fires and rehires him. (Via PGA Tour):

Ad

“I get fired every week, but I manage to get re-hired by Monday or Tuesday, usually.”

Joel Dahmen jokingly agreed, saying,

“It’s been a few weeks since you’ve been fired, but you’re probably due for a good firing.”

The duo’s journey together started on the Korn Ferry Tour. They worked together for two years on the Korn Ferry Tour and for nine years on the PGA Tour before finally parting ways.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More