"This week proves what I'm capable of" - Cameron Young makes Ryder Cup case, admits more work to do to impress Keegan Bradley

Cameron Young achieved his longtime goal by securing his maiden PGA Tour title at the 2025 Wyndham Championship. He recently revealed that he has now set his eyes on another goal which is making the Ryder Cup team this year.Young was featured on the latest episode of Dan on Golf with Dan Rapaport. During the discussion, he opened up about wanting to play for team US in this year’s Ryder Cup.When Rapaport asked the one-time PGA Tour winner to share why he thinks he should be on the team, he said,&quot;I think that this week proves what I'm capable of. I think that I've played a lot of really good golf over the course of the last bunch of years in big spots, in majors. I know I've got, you know, just about the most top 10s. I think maybe the fourth or fifth most top 10s in majors since I started playing on the PGA Tour.”The 28-year-old golfer admitted that he still has some work to do to prove to US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley that he deserves to be on the team. With only four weeks left until the final team members are announced, he is determined to play his best and show his prowess on the golf course.Cameron Young won the 2025 Wyndham Championship by a solid six-stroke victory ahead of the runner-up, Mac Meissner. He fired five consecutive birdies during his final round at Sedgefield Country Club and shot three bogeys across 18 holes to card 2-under at the end of the round.The Scarborough native claimed the victory with 22-under 258 across 72 holes and is now ranked 15th in the Ryder Cup standings. He is also ranked at No. 16 on the FedExCup playoffs and eligibility points list and will be in the field for the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Thursday.Cameron Young says he has gotten “beat a lot” before ending his runner-up heartbreakCameron Young has had seven runner-up finishes since his rookie PGA Tour season in 2022. He was unable to secure a win till the 2025 Wyndham Championship.On moving day at Sedgefield Country Club, he was asked if he felt like he was trying to get a monkey of his shoulder by winning the tournament and he said,“Not really. If you had asked me two years ago I'd probably say yes, but if you go back through I finished second a bunch, I've gotten beat a lot. I haven't -- I've played some good golf on Sunday in all those cases.”The one-time PGA Tour winner then went ahead to end his runner-up heartbreak by winning the tournament.Cameron Young has made 21 PGA Tour starts this year and has had eight top-25 finishes. He missed the cut in seven events and tied for fourth in the RBC Canadian Open and the US Open.