Tiger Woods' ex-caddie admits lying to the 15x time Major champion 

Tiger Woods' former caddie Steve Williams recently opened up about lying to the 82-time PGA Tour winner. He spoke about this during an appearance on the No Laying Up Podcast on March 29, 2025. Williams was Woods' bagman for a long time, and the duo went through many tournaments together.
Chris Solomon asked if Woods received wrong yardages during his time at the 71st hole at Valhalla Golf Club. His longtime caddy reportedly admitted that he intentionally meddled with the numbers. William also revealed that he deliberately misled Tiger Woods only to improve his shot:
"Yeah, a lot of times. You know, an athlete, when they get in full flight and they’re really going good, he told me to start walking a little bit quicker, and I could see the adrenaline. I would just adjust the yards, because otherwise it would start going further and further."
The infamous 71st hole in Valhalla is known for being challenging for golfers to score. Tiger Woods played at this course back in 2000 at the PGA Championship. Although Williams misled him with the yardage, Woods scored a birdie. The former caddie said:
"It was really risky, because the front bunker was the only place he couldn’t be. And he ended up hitting it really close and making a birdie."
Tiger Woods hired Steve Williams back in 1999. For most of his time with Williams, the 15-time major champion was the top-ranked name in the OWGR. Their relationship extended beyond their professional association as well.
Woods was also spotted in the gallery in some of Williams' dirt bike racing events. The former caddie is known to golf fans mainly for his attempts to keep Tiger Woods safe from intrusive fans. Williams even threw a $700 camera into the pond after a fan used it to capture Woods' backswing.
Tiger Woods' PGA Tour and major victories during his time with Steve Williams
Tiger Woods' Major wins:
- 1999: PGA Championship
- 2000: U.S. Open
- 2000: The Open Championship
- 2000: PGA Championship
- 2001: Masters Tournament
- 2002: Masters Tournament
- 2002: U.S. Open
- 2005: Masters Tournament
- 2005: The Open Championship
- 2006: The Open Championship
- 2006: PGA Championship
- 2007: PGA Championship
- 2008: U.S. Open
Tiger Woods' PGA Tour victories:
- 1999: Buick Invitational
- 1999: Memorial Tournament
- 1999: Motorola Western Open
- 1999: National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney
- 2000: Mercedes Championships
- 2000: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- 2000: Bay Hill Invitational
- 2000: Memorial Tournament
- 2000: Bell Canadian Open
- 2001: Bay Hill Invitational
- 2001: Memorial Tournament
- 2002: Bay Hill Invitational
- 2002: Buick Open
- 2003: Buick Invitational
- 2003: Bay Hill Invitational
- 2003: Western Open
- 2005: Buick Invitational
- 2005: Ford Championship at Doral
- 2006: Buick Invitational
- 2006: Ford Championship at Doral
- 2006: Buick Open
- 2006: Deutsche Bank Championship
- 2007: Buick Invitational
- 2007: Wachovia Championship
- 2008: Buick Invitational
- 2008: Arnold Palmer Invitational
- 2009: Memorial Tournament
- 2009: AT&T National
- 2009: Buick Open
Williams stopped caddying for the legendary golfer in 2011.