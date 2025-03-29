Tiger Woods' ex-caddie admits lying to the 15x time Major champion 

Tiger Woods' former caddie Steve Williams recently opened up about lying to the 82-time PGA Tour winner. He spoke about this during an appearance on the No Laying Up Podcast on March 29, 2025. Williams was Woods' bagman for a long time, and the duo went through many tournaments together.

Chris Solomon asked if Woods received wrong yardages during his time at the 71st hole at Valhalla Golf Club. His longtime caddy reportedly admitted that he intentionally meddled with the numbers. William also revealed that he deliberately misled Tiger Woods only to improve his shot:

"Yeah, a lot of times. You know, an athlete, when they get in full flight and they’re really going good, he told me to start walking a little bit quicker, and I could see the adrenaline. I would just adjust the yards, because otherwise it would start going further and further."

The infamous 71st hole in Valhalla is known for being challenging for golfers to score. Tiger Woods played at this course back in 2000 at the PGA Championship. Although Williams misled him with the yardage, Woods scored a birdie. The former caddie said:

"It was really risky, because the front bunker was the only place he couldn’t be. And he ended up hitting it really close and making a birdie."

Watch the full clip here on YouTube:

Tiger Woods hired Steve Williams back in 1999. For most of his time with Williams, the 15-time major champion was the top-ranked name in the OWGR. Their relationship extended beyond their professional association as well.

Woods was also spotted in the gallery in some of Williams' dirt bike racing events. The former caddie is known to golf fans mainly for his attempts to keep Tiger Woods safe from intrusive fans. Williams even threw a $700 camera into the pond after a fan used it to capture Woods' backswing.

Tiger Woods' PGA Tour and major victories during his time with Steve Williams

Tiger Woods' Major wins:

1999: PGA Championship

2000: U.S. Open

2000: The Open Championship

2000: PGA Championship

2001: Masters Tournament

2002: Masters Tournament

2002: U.S. Open

2005: Masters Tournament

2005: The Open Championship

2006: The Open Championship

2006: PGA Championship

2007: PGA Championship

2008: U.S. Open

Tiger Woods' PGA Tour victories:

1999: Buick Invitational

1999: Memorial Tournament

1999: Motorola Western Open

1999: National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney

2000: Mercedes Championships

2000: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

2000: Bay Hill Invitational

2000: Memorial Tournament

2000: Bell Canadian Open

2001: Bay Hill Invitational

2001: Memorial Tournament

2002: Bay Hill Invitational

2002: Buick Open

2003: Buick Invitational

2003: Bay Hill Invitational

2003: Western Open

2005: Buick Invitational

2005: Ford Championship at Doral

2006: Buick Invitational

2006: Ford Championship at Doral

2006: Buick Open

2006: Deutsche Bank Championship

2007: Buick Invitational

2007: Wachovia Championship

2008: Buick Invitational

2008: Arnold Palmer Invitational

2009: Memorial Tournament

2009: AT&T National

2009: Buick Open

Williams stopped caddying for the legendary golfer in 2011.

