Tiger Woods' ex-coach has a 4-word reaction to $318 Billion-worth Elon Musk's Tesla being attacked 

Tiger Woods' former coach Hank Haney shared his thoughts on Elon Musk's company Tesla following a spate of attacks and vandalism on its cars. The golf instructor shared his thoughts on his official X (previously Twitter) profile with his 146k followers.

Over the past few weeks, there has been an increase in Tesla cars and dealerships being attacked on streets. Haney shared his opinion on purchasing Tesla cars in future amid an increase in such attacks. Woods' ex-coach replied to a post asking people if they were more or less likely to buy a Tesla amid all that is going on.

"More, I’m getting one"

Elon Musk started the electric car company back in 2003. Tesla has gained popularity for manufacturing electric self-driving vehicles. Musk also founded SpaceX, a space aeronautical company back in 2002 in California. As of now, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Musk has a net worth of $318 billion.

A few days ago, Tiger Woods' former coach also expressed his wish to purchase Tesla. He hailed Elon Musk's company SpaceX for helping in the rescue mission of astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams. While congratulating Musk's company, Haney wrote on his X account:

"Thank you @SpaceX and @elonmusk for bringing those astronauts home, I’m going to go buy a @Tesla," he wrote.

Haney coached Tiger Woods for nearly six years, from 2004 to 2010. During this tenure, Woods won six golf major titles and secured victory in 31 PGA Tour events. In just 93 starts, the golf legend achieved such a feat under the guidance of his golf coach Hank Haney.

Tiger Woods' accolades during his time working with Hank Haney

Tiger Woods enjoyed a trophy-laden six-year-stint with American golf coach Hank Haney.

Here's a detailed view of the PGA Tour events and golf majors that the 15-time major champion won during that time.

Tiger Woods' golf major wins:

2005: The Masters Tournament, 276 (-12)

The Masters Tournament, 276 (-12) 2005: The Open Championship, 274 (-14)

The Open Championship, 274 (-14) 2006: The Open Championship, 270 (-18)

The Open Championship, 270 (-18) 2006: PGA Championship, 270 (-18)

PGA Championship, 270 (-18) 2007: PGA Championship, 272 (-8)

PGA Championship, 272 (-8) 2008: U.S. Open, 283 (-1)

Tiger Woods' PGA Tour Wins:

2004: WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship, (Playoff victory)

WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship, (Playoff victory) 2005: Buick Invitational, 272 (-16)

Buick Invitational, 272 (-16) 2005: Ford Championship at Doral, 264 (-24)

Ford Championship at Doral, 264 (-24) 2005: WGC-NEC Invitational, 274 (-6)

WGC-NEC Invitational, 274 (-6) 2005: WGC-American Express Championship, (Playoff victory)

WGC-American Express Championship, (Playoff victory) 2006: Buick Invitational, (Playoff victory)

Buick Invitational, (Playoff victory) 2006: Ford Championship at Doral, 268 (-20)

Ford Championship at Doral, 268 (-20) 2006: Buick Open, 264 (-24)

Buick Open, 264 (-24) 2006: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, 270 (-10)

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, 270 (-10) 2006: Deutsche Bank Championship, 268 (-16)

Deutsche Bank Championship, 268 (-16) 2006: WGC-American Express Championship, 261 (-23)

WGC-American Express Championship, 261 (-23) 2007: Buick Invitational, 273 (-15)

Buick Invitational, 273 (-15) 2007: WGC-CA Championship, 278 (-10)

WGC-CA Championship, 278 (-10) 2007: Wachovia Championship, 275 (-13)

Wachovia Championship, 275 (-13) 2007: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, 272 (-8)

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, 272 (-8) 2007: BMW Championship, 262 (-22)

BMW Championship, 262 (-22) 2007: The Tour Championship, 257 (-23)

The Tour Championship, 257 (-23) 2008: Buick Invitational, 269 (-19)

Buick Invitational, 269 (-19) 2008: WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship, (Playoff victory)

WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship, (Playoff victory) 2008: Arnold Palmer Invitational, 270 (-10)

Arnold Palmer Invitational, 270 (-10) 2009: Arnold Palmer Invitational, 275 (-5)

Arnold Palmer Invitational, 275 (-5) 2009: Memorial Tournament, 276 (-12)

Memorial Tournament, 276 (-12) 2009: AT&T National, 267 (-13)

AT&T National, 267 (-13) 2009: Buick Open, 268 (-20)

Buick Open, 268 (-20) 2009: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, 268 (-12)

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, 268 (-12) 2009: BMW Championship, 265 (-19)

