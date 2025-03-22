Tiger Woods once got 100% real on heartbreak with ex-girlfriend Lindsey Vonn: “Injustice to both”

Tiger Woods once explained the hard part about dating his former wife and ski racer Lindsey Vonn. The 82-time PGA Tour winner opened up about their past relationship in an interview with TIME in 2015. Woods sat down with the reporter in his restaurant in Jupiter.

In this interview, the golf legend was asked about his off-course tidbits, be it injuries, his experience with media or relationships. This included a question about his efforts to make his relationship with Vonn "work for a while". Tiger Woods replied by saying:

"Well, with Lindsey, what was hard is we never had time together. We’re texting each other. It was a great relationship, but it was so hard, when I’m training to do my sport, it takes umpteen hours to do, and I can’t travel, except to my tournaments, because I’m here dedicated to my two kids."

Tiger Woods continued to explain the basic factors that might have started the rift between him and the Olympic athlete. Woods, a 15-time major champion spent time participating in different PGA Tour events in golf courses over the world. Vonn, a four-time World Cup Champion and the 2010 Olympic Gold Medalist had to spend her days away in Europe or South America.

Tiger Woods further said:

"Meanwhile, most of her summer is spent in South America, at training camps in Chile and Argentina, and then you’ve got her season, which is mostly in Europe. And I can’t travel because I have the kids—my off weeks I’m devoted to my kids—and I have to be here."

"It’s a relationship that was fantastic, but it just can’t work on that level. It just could not work. It was doing an injustice to both of us," he added.

Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn met in 2012, two years after the former's marriage to Elin Nordegren ended, and they officially confirmed their relationship in 2013. Their relationship came to an end two years later in 2015.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump's dating rumors explored

Woods has always been at the forefront of media spotlights. Being a highly decorated athlete himself, over the years, the Cypress native has faced criticism due to his relationships. Recently, media reports about Woods dating Donald Trump Jr.'s former wife emerged.

Tiger Woods is reportedly dating Vanessa Trump for some time now. The pair have not yet made things official, and there has been no statement from them. As reported by The Daily Mail, the duo has been allegedly dating for months now, probably since last Thanksgiving. Coincidentally, Tiger's 16-year-old son and Vanessa's 17-year-old daughter studies together in The Benjamin School, Palm Beach, Florida. Both of them are budding golfers and recently, they participated in the 2025 Junior Invitational tournament.

Both Woods and Vanessa Trump are Florida natives. All this might have fuelled the speculations of their dating rumors.

