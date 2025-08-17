Tiger Woods' ex-coach blames "corrupt golf media" for making baseless claims about the 15x Major champion

Today, Tiger Woods' former coach shared a fresh jibe at the media's alleged claims about the legendary golfer.

Hank Haney was Woods' swing coach in the 2000s. Today, he reposted a video from Skratch where Woods could he seen outshining Stephen Ames at the 2006 WGC-Dell Match Play. Tiger Woods secured a 9 and 8 over his opponent in that match.

Haney brought up Woods' records from that year, referring to his 8 wins on the PGA Tour, his major victories. He slammed the media for reportedly spreading misinformation about Tiger Woods' accuracy and labelled them "corrupt".

"All that Tiger was hitting it everywhere talk was created by the corrupt golf media, in 2006 Tiger Woods won 8 times on the PGA Tour including 2 majors and he was 3rd in Strokes Gained off the tee and 1st by a country mile in Strokes Gained Tee to Green..."

Take a look at Woods' former coach's post on X here:

Screenshot from Haney's X post on Woods / X: @HankHaney

Woods and Haney started their journey back in 2004 when the latter was appointed to improve the Cypress Native's swing. He was Woods' coach until 2010.

During Hank Haney's tenure, Tiger Woods had one of the most successful runs in his professional career. From 2004 to 2010, the PGA Tour pro bagged 31 wins on the Tour. He bagged six major titles, including two Open Championship victories (2005, 2006) and two PGA Championship wins (2006, 2007).

Technically, the 82-time PGA Tour winner bagged more or less one-third of his Tour victories while he was working with Haney.

"He was incredible": When Hank Haney complimented Tiger Woods

Back in February 2022, Haney was a guest on one of the episodes of GOLF's Subpar Podcast. During his interview with hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stolz, he recalled the time when he was coaching Woods.

While talking about Tiger Woods, Haney had nothing but praise for the 15-time major champion. Woods' former coach said (quoted by Golf.com):

"People speculate all the time about him, but they are guessing, I was there, I spent 150 days a year with him for six years. He was incredible, just unbelievable."

According to Haney, Woods had an incredible driving capability, even after he made mistakes on the course. While talking about the golfer's driving range sessions, Haney complimented his former student's skills.

“I would stand on the driving range and just think, There is no way these guys could beat him... he hardly ever missed a shot. Ever. Like he would go on the golf course and miss a couple, but... he’d go through a warm-up and never miss a shot."

Although the golfer and Haney stopped working, Haney mentioned in his book, "The Big Miss", that he and Woods will always be friends.

