Tiger Woods' ex-coach drops 1-word reaction to Ian Poulter’s all-time European Ryder Cup pick

Tiger Woods’s ex-coach Hank Haney recently shared a video on X that showed English golfer Ian Poulter making his European Ryder Cup pick. Poulter chose the iconic Seve Ballesteros as his ultimate Ryder Cup pick, and in one word, Haney supported the selection.
Haney, 69, is a professional golf instructor popular for coaching the legendary 82-time PGA Tour winner Tiger Woods. In 2010, he resigned from his position as Woods’ coach, ending their almost six-year professional relationship. At one point in his career, he also coached the popular 16-time PGA Tour winner Mark O’Meara.
On Thursday, May 29, LIV Golf’s Majestick’s GC posted a video in which Poulter was asked to select the best captain from a lineup of several iconic golfers. Out of players such as Colin Montgomerie, Nick Faldo, and José Olazábal, Seve Ballesteros emerged as his final pick.
Hank Haney then quoted the video, saying:
“Great.”
Take a look at the interaction here:
Seve Ballesteros, one of the most popular European Ryder Cup players, captained the team in 1997 and led them to victory.
Ballesteros competed as a player in the European Ryder Cup Team in 1989, when the team tied with Team USA for the trophy. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2011 at the age of 54.
Tiger Woods’ ex-coach picks LIV Golf star as his “favorite golfer to watch”
Tiger Woods’ ex-coach Hank Haney has over 146,000 followers on X. He often shares opinions about players, tournaments, and recent golf-related stuff with his large audience.
On May 21, Haney shared a picture of LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau caught in the middle of a swing using a P-Wedge. In the caption, he praised the nine-time PGA Tour winner for putting in extra work at the PGA Championship.
The tweet read:
“Wow. Smart move to weaken his grip at the PGA, @brysondech [Bryson DeChambeau] is my favorite player to watch. All the greats work hard, and he out works all the greats.”
Last Month, Tiger Woods’ ex-coach also showed support and admiration for DeChambeau by reposting a tweet that spoke positively of the LIV Golf player. The tweet read:
“Bryson DeChambeau is a lot of things. Authentic is the best one.”
Here's a look at the tweet Tiger Woods' ex-coach reposted:
Before Bryson DeChambeau joined LIV Golf, he played on the PGA Tour and won several notable events, such as the Memorial Tournament and Arnold Palmer Invitational. A two-time major championship winner, he won the U.S. Open in 2020 and 2024.
Since joining the PIF-funded league, DeChambeau has claimed three individual titles on the circuit. He won the LIV Golf events in Greenbrier (2023), Chicago (2023), and Korea (2025).