Tiger Woods' ex-coach drops 1-word reaction to Ian Poulter’s all-time European Ryder Cup pick

Tiger Woods’s ex-coach Hank Haney recently shared a video on X that showed English golfer Ian Poulter making his European Ryder Cup pick. Poulter chose the iconic Seve Ballesteros as his ultimate Ryder Cup pick, and in one word, Haney supported the selection.

Ad

Haney, 69, is a professional golf instructor popular for coaching the legendary 82-time PGA Tour winner Tiger Woods. In 2010, he resigned from his position as Woods’ coach, ending their almost six-year professional relationship. At one point in his career, he also coached the popular 16-time PGA Tour winner Mark O’Meara.

On Thursday, May 29, LIV Golf’s Majestick’s GC posted a video in which Poulter was asked to select the best captain from a lineup of several iconic golfers. Out of players such as Colin Montgomerie, Nick Faldo, and José Olazábal, Seve Ballesteros emerged as his final pick.

Ad

Trending

Hank Haney then quoted the video, saying:

“Great.”

Take a look at the interaction here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seve Ballesteros, one of the most popular European Ryder Cup players, captained the team in 1997 and led them to victory.

Ballesteros competed as a player in the European Ryder Cup Team in 1989, when the team tied with Team USA for the trophy. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2011 at the age of 54.

Tiger Woods’ ex-coach picks LIV Golf star as his “favorite golfer to watch”

Tiger Woods’ ex-coach Hank Haney has over 146,000 followers on X. He often shares opinions about players, tournaments, and recent golf-related stuff with his large audience.

Ad

On May 21, Haney shared a picture of LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau caught in the middle of a swing using a P-Wedge. In the caption, he praised the nine-time PGA Tour winner for putting in extra work at the PGA Championship.

The tweet read:

“Wow. Smart move to weaken his grip at the PGA, @brysondech [Bryson DeChambeau] is my favorite player to watch. All the greats work hard, and he out works all the greats.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last Month, Tiger Woods’ ex-coach also showed support and admiration for DeChambeau by reposting a tweet that spoke positively of the LIV Golf player. The tweet read:

“Bryson DeChambeau is a lot of things. Authentic is the best one.”

Here's a look at the tweet Tiger Woods' ex-coach reposted:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Before Bryson DeChambeau joined LIV Golf, he played on the PGA Tour and won several notable events, such as the Memorial Tournament and Arnold Palmer Invitational. A two-time major championship winner, he won the U.S. Open in 2020 and 2024.

Since joining the PIF-funded league, DeChambeau has claimed three individual titles on the circuit. He won the LIV Golf events in Greenbrier (2023), Chicago (2023), and Korea (2025).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More