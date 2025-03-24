Tiger Woods ex-coach drops 1-word verdict on whether people who damage $318B business tycoon's brainchild are "domestic terrorists"

Tiger Woods' former golf coach, Hank Haney, took to X to condemn those who have been vandalizing Tesla vehicles and dealerships. This comes as attacks on Tesla centers have skyrocketed in recent weeks, both in the United States and Canada.

Attacks on Tesla dealerships and charging stations have occured across the United States. Last Thursday, U.S. Attorney General Pam Pondi announced that three people are facing federal charges for arson against Tesla centers in Colorado, Oregon, and South Carolina.

Similar attacks have been carried out in Canada. Last week in Hamilton, Ontario, roughly 80 Tesla vehicles at a dealership were damaged. This comes as Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, is a part of President Trump Administration. Musk is the de facto head of the newly established Department of Government Efficiency.

On Sunday, Hank Haney replied to a post on X by an account called Department of Government Efficiency News regarding the recent attacks on Tesla.

"Do you think people who vandalize Teslas should be labeled as domestic terrorists?" the post asks.

"Yes," Hank Haney said in his one-word reply.

Haney shared this post with his more than 145,000 followers on X. The legendary swing instructor was Tiger Woods' coach from 2004-2010, overseeing six of his 15 major championships.

Haney has also been supportive of Elon Musk in recent days, posting on X after SpaceX helped bring the stranded astronauts back to Earth.

"Thank you @SpaceX and @elonmusk for bringing those astronauts home, I’m going to go buy a @Tesla," Haney posted on X last Tuesday.

Has Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney been political in the past?

Haney at the 2019 PGA Merchandise Show (via Getty)

Hank Haney has been openly supportive of President Donald Trump for years, but became increasingly outspoken about his political views in the immediate aftermath of the 2020 presidential election.

Two days after the 2020 presidential election, Haney took to his podcast to criticize the process and outcome of the election, which saw Joe Biden narrowly defeat Trump. The Hank Haney Podcast episode from Nov. 5, 2020 was titled B.S. Election, this SHOULDN'T happen in America.

In the episode, Haney criticized the fact that some states stopped counting votes overnight before resuming counting the following day. Haney also took aim at some of Trump's critics, arguing Trump has been trated unfairly.

"People just can't stand [Trump], they don't like him. They look past anything he's done... I don't think anybody who's the least bit impartial couldn't give the guy some credit for some things he's done. I mean, what about the peace in the Middle East [Abraham Accords]? I mean, that's something nobody's been able to get done. The United States did have the best economy before the Coronavirus hit, I mean, you gotta give him some credit for that," Haney said on his podcast.

Haney also voiced his support for Trump after he won the 2024 presidential election, again suggesting the 2020 presidental election was corrupt.

"Isn’t it kind of weird how all these swing states needed like 2 full weeks to count votes but once it was clear Donald Trump was winning in a landslide all of the sudden they didn’t need the extra time anymore?" Haney posted on X the day after Trump won the 2024 election.

Tiger Woods' former coach is very active on X, posting multiple times per week on a variety on topics.

