Tiger Woods' ex-coach shares take on Grace Kim's shot that led to the Amundi Evian Championship win

Grace Kim finally clinched her first major win at the Amundi Evian Championship. She tied for first place after making an unbelievable eagle on her final hole of the tournament.

Ad

This was followed by a fantastic playoff from Kim, in which she hit a birdie and an eagle to win the title. Hank Haney, Tiger Woods' former swing coach, shared his thoughts on Kim's win and gave an assessment of her shots.

Haney is well-known for giving his honest opinion on all aspects of the golf business. He is also known for his long-term partnership with Woods, during which the legendary golfer gained great success.

Ad

Trending

As videos of Grace Kim's impressive performance at the Amundi Evian Championship were shared on social media, Hank Haney also shared his reaction. He left this comment on X, which read:

"First thing I thought was what a great shot, second thing I thought was how about that pin placement."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grace Kim played exceptionally well in this tournament, finishing 14-under par. For her incredible maiden major win, she earned $1.2 million from the tournament's $8 million payout. Jeeno Thitikul placed second after losing the playoff on hole 2.

Grace Kim summarizes her 2025 Amundi Evian Championship campaign as a "massive tick"

LPGA: U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally - Second Round - Source: Imagn

After winning the Amundi Evian Championship, Grace Kim acknowledged during her press conference that this achievement is a huge tick off her bucket list. When asked to summarize her entire week, the golfer responded as follows.

Ad

Kim described it as a weird experience to be seated alongside the Amundi Evian Championship trophy while attending the post-tournament conference. She also highlighted that she was losing some motivation before capturing this win. She explained (quoted by ASAP Sports):

"Just a massive tick. Obviously, it's a huge achievement for me. I've had a lot of doubts early this year. I was kind of losing motivation. I kind of had to get some hard conversations done with the team. Yeah, kind of had to wake up a little bit."

Ad

She continued:

"So to be sitting here next to this trophy is definitely surreal. Obviously, caught a bit of a cold early this week as well, so I was kind of knowing that I wasn't 100%. But, again, even if I'm 80% I'll give my 100% of that 80. Yeah, there was no stopping me this week."

The next tournament Grace Kim will be participating in is going to be the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open, which will be kicking off on July 24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More