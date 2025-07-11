Tiger Woods' ex‑coach lauds former PGA Tour pro for shooting 68 after health struggles in recent years

Former PGA Tour pro Charlie Rymer recently shared that he had a good round on the golf course and shot a 68. Tiger Wood’s ex-coach Hank Haney reacted to Rymer’s news, congratulating him on the good score. Rymer was diagnosed with colon cancer back in 2021 and underwent four rounds of chemotherapy and surgery the following year.

Rymer visited Ballybunion Golf Club to play a round of golf. Afterwards, he shared a picture of himself smiling while holding a golf ball. He wrote that he has struggled with his health for a while and never thought he’d ever break par on the course again. However, he was able to play well and was ecstatic.

“Never thought I’d break par again. 68 @BallybunionGN Golf Club today. Last few years have been tough on the health front. Big thanks to all the folks that have worked so hard to fix me up.What a memorable day. This ball is going up on the wall. BTW….used the same one all day.”

Tiger Woods’ ex-coach quoted Rymer’s tweet, saying,

“Way to go @CharlieRymerPGA.”

Charlie Rymer turned pro in 1990 and won one event on the Nike Tour and three events on the T. C. Jordan Tour. His last year on tour was in 1998. He took on a job as an ESPN commentator that same year.

Meanwhile, Hank Haney coached 82-time PGA Tour legend Tiger Woods for almost six years. During that period, Haney helped Woods flatten his swing plane and perfect his swing. He resigned from coaching the PGA Tour legend in 2010 and Sean Foley took his place as Woods’ new coach.

Tiger Woods’ ex-coach reacts to Lucas Glover’s stance on PGA Tour-LIV Golf potential merger

Six-time PGA Tour winner Lucas Glover recently aired his opinion on a potential merger between PGA Tour and LIV Golf. He stated that he doesn’t want to compete against LIV players because he believes they took the easy path out.

“I don’t want to play with them, me personally. I don’t think they should be back here. I don’t want them here. They made their decision. I don't blame any of them. They made a decision; I don’t care, but they also went away from this tour and chose to…,” he said (via NUCLR Golf).

Tiger Woods’ ex-coach Hank Haney reacted to Glover’s words, suggesting that his feelings are justified. He wrote,

“Of course he feels that way, why in the world would he feel any other way.”

Tiger Woods’ ex-coach has shared his opinion on the breakaway league in the past. In May, he pushed against the narrative that LIV Golf tournaments didn’t have high viewership numbers. He wrote,

“I get that some people just want to see @livgolf_league fail but the narrative that no one is watching is ridiculous.”

Haney has also publicly used positive words to describe the league. In April, the PGA Tour legend’s ex-coach said that LIV Golf was “great” and “different.”

