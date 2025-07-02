Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Vanessa Trump gets real about ‘emotional rollercoaster’ of choosing daughter Kai's school

Last summer, Tiger Woods' girlfriend Vanessa Trump and her 18-year-old daughter Kai Trump toured colleges together. Vanessa recently revealed that while she was excited for her daughter’s new journey, she didn’t want her to go too far away from home.

Kai, who is a popular YouTuber and social media personality, shared a video in which she and her mom participated in a cooking challenge while answering questions from fans. One fan asked them to share their favorite moment together and they both said that they enjoyed visiting colleges together. Vanessa, however, also admitted that the experience was an “emotional rollercoaster" for her.

“We visited quite a few colleges this past summer, which was an emotional roller coaster, a little bit. Because obviously when your kid goes away you want them to pick the school that they want to go to, but inside I also want her to go not too far.”

Vanessa Trump said that despite feeling anxious about seeing her daughter leave home, she didn’t say anything to her, instead allowint her to decide where she wanted to go. Fortunately, Kai opted to attend school in Miami, a choice that made her mother feel "lucky."

Vanessa stated that she wants her daughter to have fun at college because it “goes by very fast.” She then encouraged Kai to meet people, travel, and enjoy every moment of school.

Kai is the eldest daughter of her parents, Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump. In addition to being a social media personality, she is also an amateur golfer. She intends to go to school at the University of Miami and has committed to playing in the university’s women’s golf team.

Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr. ended their 13-year marriage in 2018. In March 2025, she and 82-time PGA Tour winner Tiger Woods publicly revealed that they are in a romantic relationship.

Vanessa Trump reveals the origin of her first daughter’s name, Kai Trump

During the previously mentioned cooking competition between Vanessa Trump and her daughter, Vanessa was asked to share why she chose to name her daughter Kai. She revealed that the name was very sentimental to her.

“My grandfather’s name was Kai and I always loved the name Kai. I was very close to my grandfather, he was like a father to me.”

Vanessa also said that she chose the name because it means “ocean,” and the ocean is one of her favorite places in the world. She added that she chose the name even when she didn’t know what gender her first child was going to be.

Notably, Vanessa and her ex-husband Donald Trump Jr. had five children together before they got divorced. After Kai, Vanessa gave birth to Donald Trump III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe, who is 11-years-old.

