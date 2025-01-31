Tiger Woods, Nelly Korda and others "unlock another level" as they show off new TaylorMade driver

Tiger Woods, Nelly Korda and other popular golf professionals recently demonstrated the new TaylorMade Qi35 driver. The TaylorMade athletes posted videos of themselves taking a swing with the new driver.

Woods, Korda, Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Charley Hull and Rory McIlroy shared a video on their Instagram profiles. The video featured the PGA and LPGA Tour professionals testing the new TaylorMade Qi35 driver. On his Instagram reel, Tiger Woods shared a video of his golf swing:

Nelly Korda was also spotted swinging with the new TaylorMade Qi35 Driver:

Qi35 is the fourth generation of TaylorMade Golf's carbon face drivers. The Qi comes from the Quest for Intertia that TaylorMade began with the Qi10 family in 2024. The '35' comes from the three pillars of form, function, fit, and five different heads used by TaylorMade Golf. The company posted a teaser of its new product back on December 27, 2024.

As reported on TaylorMade.com, the Qi35 Driver used by Woods in the video is worth $599.99. Recently, Woods was spotted using the new TaylorMade Qi35 Driver in a match against his TGL co-founder, Rory McIlroy. At the SoFi Center in West Palm Beach, Woods and his Jupiter Links GC defeated McIlroy's Boston Common GC with a breathtaking 4-3 win.

Woods started a multi-year deal of equipment endorsement partners with TaylorMade Golf in 2017. After seven years, in 2024, Woods and TaylorMade Golf announced to partner again. The duo launched Sun Day Red, which is a new golf apparel company and lifestyle brand. At the launch event of the brand, the 82-time PGA Tour winner said, as reported by ESPN India:

"It's the right time in my life. It's transitional. I'm no longer a kid anymore. Life changes, I have kids now, and this is an important part of transitioning into this part of my life, to have a product and a brand that I'm proud of."

Which TaylorMade Golf equipment is used by Tiger Woods and Nelly Korda?

While Tiger Woods started his journey with TaylorMade Golf in 2017, Nelly Korda started her multi-year deal in January 2023. The former Titleist gear ambassador also explained why she chose to switch her golf equipment, as reported by Golf.com:

"I signed with TaylorMade because of their proven ability to elevate the game of the best golfers in the world,”

Here's a list of TaylorMade equipment that Tiger Woods uses:

Qi10 LS Driver (10.5°) with Graphite Design Tour AD VF 6 X shaft

Qi10 Tour 3-wood (15°) with AD VF 7 X shaft

M3 5-wood (19°) with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX shaft

P770 3-iron and P7TW irons (4-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Golf Tour Issue X100 shafts

MG3 (56° - TW) and MG4 (60° - TW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Apart from Tiger Woods, here's a list of TaylorMade equipment used by Nelly Korda:

Qi10 Max Driver (10°) with Mitsubishi GT 60 S Shaft

Stealth 2 fairway wood (15° and 21°)

P770 irons (5) and TaylorMade P7MC irons (6-PW)

MG4 Wedges (50° SB.09°, 54° SB.11°)

Spider Tour X Putter

TP5X Golf Ball

