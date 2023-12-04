Tiger Woods reflects on his best friend Rob McNamara’s caddie debut

Tiger Woods was accompanied by his best friend Rob McNamara at the 2023 Hero World Challenge which concluded on Sunday, December 3, at the Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. He finished in 18th place at the tournament from the field of 20 golfers with a score of even par.

During a press conference after the tournament, Woods stated that McNamara better appreciated the hard work that goes into caddying after the Hero World Challenge.

Woods said (via Golf Magic):

"I think he got an appreciation for how hard the job is. With so many different numbers and things that you have to calculate and how to stay in the present and stay in the future for the next shot and other shots and angles and winds, he got a better appreciation I think for how easy Joey made it look."

Tiger Woods made his first appearance since undergoing ankle surgery in April. He last played at the Masters from which he withdrew due to injury. Woods was previously caddied by Joe LaCava, who now caddies for American golfer Patrick Cantlay.

When will Tiger Woods play next?

Tiger Woods will next join the field of the 2023 PNC Championship, a father-son tournament. He has featured in the last three editions of the tournament.

Woods will be joined by his son Charlie, his playing partner at the PNC Championship since 2020.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Woods admitted that he looks forward to competing at the PNC every year. He said:

"It is an amazing gift to be able to share my love of golf with Charlie and we genuinely do look forward to playing in the PNC Championship all year. Competing together, against a field of so many golfing greats and their families, is so special."

Tiger Woods and Charlie are still looking for their first victory at the tournament. However, they have been incredible in the last three editions, finishing inside the top 8 every time, including a runner-up finish in 2021. Tiger Woods and Charlie finished in eighth place in 2022.

Here are the winners of the PNC Championship over the years:

2007: Josh Nelson and Larry Nelson

2008: Drew Nelson and Larry Nelson

2012: Davis Love IV and Davis Love III

2013: Connor Cink and Stewart Cink

2014: Jason Langer and Bernhard Langer

2015: Tucker Wadkins and Lanny Wadkins

2016: Nick Karavites and David Duval

2017: Angel Cabrera, Jr. and Angel Cabrera

2018: Davis Love IV and Davis Love III

2019: Jason Langer and Bernhard Langer

2020: Mike Thomas and Justin Thomas

2021: John Daly II and John Daly

2022: Qass Singh and Vijay Singh

The 2023 PNC Championship will return to its permanent venue, the Ritz Carlton Golf Course. The tournament will take place from December 14 to December 17.