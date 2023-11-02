Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL roster: Who are the big names remaining after Jon Rahm is erased from it

Jon Rahm's name is missing from the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's official TGL roster. He was initially added to the stellar field of virtual series, however, his name has now been removed from the roster on TGL's official website.

The series will feature a stellar field of 24 PGA Tour golfers and Rahm was the top-ranked player in the list along with Rory McIlroy. However, his sudden absence has ignited rumors of him joining LIV Golf.

Nonetheless, the series still features some of the top-ranked golfers, including Keegan Bradley, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Justin Thomas.

The host of the tournaments, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, will be playing in the series alongside other PGA Tour players.

Here is the roster of TGL:

Keegan Bradley

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Tyrrell Hatton

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Tom Kim

Kevin Kisner

Min Woo Lee

Shane Lowry

Rory McIlroy

Collin Morikawa

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Adam Scott

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods

Cameron Young

"I can’t even picture how big it’s going to be" - When Jon Rahm spoke about the TGL Series

Jon Rahm was very excited to join the TGL series when he was added to the roster. Earlier in August, he spoke about the series in an interview with Golf Week ahead of the 2023 BMW Championship.

Speaking about the series, Rahm said:

“From what I hear we’re going to be 35 yards from the screen and the screen is going to be 60 feet wide and 40-some feet tall. I can’t even picture how big it’s going to be.”

“I’ve seen a virtual reality little video of it. I haven’t seen it in person. It’s different to what I expected. I didn’t realize how big it was going to be, which makes it a lot better," he added.

Jon Rahm went on to add that TGL will bring a new audience. He said that he heard reviews from his friends, saying:

"Like many sports nowadays, I think that is going to allow for probably a lot more live gambling, which is what a lot of people are trying to do nowadays when they’re watching sports. I think we can appeal to a different audience, and I’m looking forward to that, as well."

"I’ve heard a lot of great reviews and thoughts from friends of mine looking into it before they knew I was invested in it and wanting to play. I think we have the opportunity to do something very special," he added.

The TGL will mark its begining with the inaugural season in January 2024.