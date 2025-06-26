"Tiger Woods tarnished his legacy with Sun Day Red" - Fans react to the 49-YO's hilarious resurfaced 90s Nike commercial

In the late 90s, Nike came up with some memorable and hilarious TV advertisements after bringing in then-rising Tiger Woods. As the legendary golfer is still healing from his Achilles tendon surgery, one such old advertisement video has resurfaced on social media, triggering reactions from the Fans.

Woods and Nike shared a strong bond, especially during the beginning of the golfer's career in professional sport. In 1997, the famous sports apparel brand teamed up with Tiger Woods to bring forward a series of commercials titled "Golf's Not Hard".

The advertisements showed Woods giving some exaggerated tips on how to play the game under different situations. One of those videos was recently shared by Tour Pro on X (formerly Twitter). It showed Tiger Woods hitting the shot through the narrow fairway left with a lot of people surrounding the ball trajectory.

Take a look at the 49-year-old's clip from the Nike commercial below:

Tiger Woods' old commercial with Nike instantly gained traction on X, as fans started sharing their thoughts in the comments. A section of them straight up expressed their love for the hilarious Nike commercial. However, some of them ended up criticising Woods for leaving Nike and starting his clothing brand, Sun Day Red.

"Tiger Woods tarnished his legacy with Sun Day Red," a fan commented below.

"If you grew up during the Tiger era, you are lucky," an X user wrote below the post.

Take a look at a few comments:

"These were great. I forgot about them," a fan praised the commercial featuring Woods.

"Ok this was funny then and maybe even more so now," another one said.

"Tigs best commercial or pretty damn close👍," another X user commented below the post.

In Nike's advertisement series, Woods offered impractical advice with a tone of irony, which reflected how the golfer's skills made golf look easy.

When Tiger Woods announced end of his journey with Nike

Nike had been a longtime sponsor for the 15-time major winner, starting from 1996. With their first commercial, "Hello, World", Woods started sporting every Nike merchandise on the course.

However, in January last year, Tiger Woods announced the end of a 27-year-long journey with the sports brand. Via a statement on his X timeline, the PGA Tour veteran shared his thoughts about all these years with Nike:

"...The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever. Phil Knight's passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way."

Woods is now a proud owner of his apparel brand, Sun Day Red, which he started last year. The brand specialises in making apparel for both on and off the course.

