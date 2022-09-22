Why is ‘Tiger Woods texts’ trending? Fans draw comparisons to the golfer as Adam Levine’s flirty texts scandal goes viral

Tiger Woods is arguably the greatest golfer in history. The 15-time majors champion has conquered almost everything in the game. However, his personal life has been far from perfect. In 2009, Woods’ legacy was under threat over infidelity after a series of his texts surfaced online.

The legendary golfer landed in trouble after his extramarital affair came to light. Woods publicly admitted to infidelity, which eventually led to his divorce. He split with his then-wife, Elin Nordegren, in 2010.

Over a decade after the incident, ’Tiger Woods texts’ are once again trending on social media and he has American singer Adam Levine to thank.

Tiger Woods trends online

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has landed himself in trouble after his flirty texts with a woman surfaced online. The singer/songwriter admitted to having “crossed a line” during his conversations with an Instagram model. He is now being accused of cheating on his pregnant wife, with whom he has two children.

The 43-year-old's “flirtatious” text messages surfaced on social media and have since gone viral. However, he has denied claims of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo, a former Victoria’s Secret model. Levine took to his social media to state that he will work through the scandal.

Releasing a statement on Instagram, Levine said:

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate… My wife and my family is all I care about in this world…

"To be this naïve and stupid to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

As Levine’s texts went viral, social media users jumped in to draw parallels between his and Tiger Woods’ cheating scandal. While many slammed the singer for the flirty chat scandal, a few others said that it “worse than Tiger Woods”.

A few even came in to back the singer in a jokingly manner and said that he was being “treated like Tiger Woods”. As more people began sharing their take on the two events, Woods began trending on Twitter.

Here are a few examples:

Emoni ♈️ @Emoniii_316 Y’all treating Adam Levine like tiger woods lmaooo chill Y’all treating Adam Levine like tiger woods lmaooo chill

mikaela @veryuncooI I actually think tiger woods had the most interesting cheating texts I actually think tiger woods had the most interesting cheating texts

William H. Holla @here2_b_nosey Adam Levine and Tiger Woods's leaked texts messages Adam Levine and Tiger Woods's leaked texts messages https://t.co/RawuW3RVGN

Romana 🦋 @romanaalix This Adam Levine shit is turning into the Tiger Woods fiasco from years back This Adam Levine shit is turning into the Tiger Woods fiasco from years back

Ari 🥤 @Ariiz0nalive The adam levine shit is reminding me of the tiger woods texts where Jaimee called golf boring The adam levine shit is reminding me of the tiger woods texts where Jaimee called golf boring

Lala 🖤 @Alanaaaa90 I have no idea who Adam Levine is, other than he’s apparently the new Tiger Woods I have no idea who Adam Levine is, other than he’s apparently the new Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods’ split with wife Elin Nordegren

Tiger Woods’ open admission of infidelity ended his marriage. The ace golfer got his divorce from former model Elin Nordegren in 2010. Woods landed in trouble as multiple women came forward claiming to be having an affair with the golf legend. A s*x scandal about soon surfaced, which massively affected Woods’ life. However, the athlete acknowledged the developments and apologized publicly for his actions.

Speaking about his infidelity in a statement, Woods said:

"I am deeply aware of the disappointment and hurt that my infidelity has caused to so many people, most of all my wife and children… I was unfaithful, I had affairs and I cheated. What I did was unacceptable. I hurt my wife, my kids, my mother, my wife's family, my friends, my foundation and kids all around the world who admired me."

It is pertinent to note that Woods and Nordegren remained close after their divorce. The duo remained friends and decided to co-parent their two children, Sam and Charlie.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far